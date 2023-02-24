ATLANTIC CITY — With a crowded agenda and two new members, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved several projects, including a new mixed-use building for Tennessee Avenue and a 20-unit project for Westminster Avenue.

The board also offered support for the latest in a series of cannabis projects in the works for Atlantic City, this one a proposal for a 10,000-square-foot dispensary and lounge within the Claridge Hotel at Park Place and Pacific Avenue.

That plan is from High Rollers Dispensary LLC, which will still need a license from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. The commission is also in the process of establishing the rules for consumption lounges, where customers over 21 will be able to imbibe. In most instances, visitors will not be allowed to smoke in hotel rooms or other accommodations, whether tobacco or cannabis.

There have already been multiple applications for Atlantic City cannabis businesses before the board. In this case, the application did not require a use variance because it falls within the Green Zone, a district in the city created to allow cannabis businesses, with an eye toward drawing jobs and investment.

The board has approved cannabis growing facilities, dispensaries and consumption lounges. For now, there are two legal cannabis operations in the city, both of which serve the medical marijuana market and cannot sell to those without a medical marijuana card.

In one case, the Botanist location is prohibited from serving the recreational market because it is on the Boardwalk.

City officials have said no to any Boardwalk cannabis locations.

Board member David Rebuck asked about Boardwalk frontage for The Claridge. It is separated from the Boardwalk by Brighton Park.

“Just seeking clarity, that’s all,” Rebuck said.

Lance Landgraf, the CRDA director of planning and development, said the project is within the Green Zone, and no part of that zone connects with the Boardwalk. He said the CRDA asked the developers to consult with the city on design standards for signs and other elements within that zone as a condition of approval.

Originally opened in 1930, The Claridge has hosted Frank Sinatra, Marylyn Monroe, Aretha Franklin and other stars. It operated as a casino for a time after legalized gambling arrived in Atlantic City, and remains in operation as a hotel.

The cannabis facility will be on the first floor, Landgraf said. Another condition requested by the authority is to have security guards begin their shifts before the 8 a.m. planned opening to control any crowds that arrive early.

At the start of the meeting, board Chairman Modia Butler welcomed new members Paulina Banasiak and Michael Laughlin III, and thanked outgoing members Debra DiLorenzo and Gary Hill, whom Butler described as the most distinguished members of the 17-member board.

Butler described the change as a “rotation.”

DiLorenzo was first appointed to the board in 2011, Hill in 2014.

Laughlin, of Williamstown, Gloucester County, is the president of the Atlantic and Cape May County Building Trades Council and the assistant business manager for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 21.

Banasiak is a Democratic political operative who lives in Bordentown City, Burlington County. She is a vice president of The Zita Group, a Trenton lobbying firm, whose biography lists years of experience in the executive and legislative branches of state government.

During the meeting, which was held remotely, the board approved a site plan for a new five-story, mixed-use building at 155 and 159 S. Tennessee Ave., to include retail space on the ground floor and 12 one-bedroom apartments.

The CRDA board acts as the Planning Board within the city’s Tourism District.

The board also approved a plan to convert a 13-room boarding house at 1729 Atlantic Ave. into a single-family dwelling. According to Landgraf, that was the original use of the property.

Another approved project at Westminster and New York avenues calls for 20 attached single-family units with a parking lot and other improvements.

Other approved plans include apartments upstairs and an indoor-outdoor café on the first floor at 147 S. Texas Ave. and the legalization of an already-constructed fourth-floor addition to a three-story building at 2805 Atlantic Ave.