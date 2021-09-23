CRDA OKs funds for memorial for WWII vet

ATLANTIC CITY — A proposal to create a memorial to Bernie Friedenberg and all World War II veterans will cost more than the $250,000 initially expected, but the efforts received a big boost with the approval of a $175,000 grant from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
The board of directors of the CRDA approved the grant Tuesday, on the understanding that the organizers of the effort would raise an additional $75,000 to fund the work.
Bob Turkavage, of Brigantine, told the CRDA board the total cost is likely to exceed the original quarter-million-dollar estimate, but he said the organization Friends of Bernie Friedenberg were not asking for more money from the authority.
The group will be able to raise the additional money or will change the scope of the proposal, he said.
As envisioned, the memorial will include a bronze statue of Friedenberg cradling a wounded soldier on Omaha Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Friedenberg was a staff sergeant and a medic during the war. Turkavage told the board the memorial would be unusual in that it commemorates an effort to save a soldier rather than valor in battle.
The city has approved a spot in O’Donnell Memorial Park, where it would be installed on a 3-foot pedestal. The park is across the street from the Stockton University city campus and near the World War I monument at the foot of Albany Avenue, according to organizers.
Friedenberg, of Margate, grew up in Atlantic City and tried to enlist in three military services in 1941 but was rejected due to poor vision, according to the group. He persisted and was later inducted into the Army as a noncombatant and trained as a medic.
Deployed in many of the major battles of the war, he was awarded two Silver Stars for heroism, two Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts.
Friedenberg survived the war and died in 2018. He was 96.
Plans call for the memorial to be illuminated at dusk, visible to those entering Atlantic City along Route 40, and to the students at the nearby campus, Turkavage said. He said it will convey the message that freedom is not free.
The statue will honor the service of a Jewish American who risked his life to serve his country, Turkavage said. Organizers stressed it would also honor all Americans who served in World War II.
The memorial for Friedenberg was designed by Chad Fisher of Fisher Sculpture, of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania.
Friedenberg’s book, “Of Being Numerous: World War II as I Saw It,” was published through the Holocaust Resource Center at the former Richard Stockton College of New Jersey in 2008.
If the funds are raised, Friedenberg’s memorial will join a park that also holds a Civil War monument, the POW/MIA monument, the 87th Infantry Division Monument, the Southeast Asia Casualties Memorial and a Purple Heart Memorial, in addition to the World War I monument.
