ATLANTIC CITY — As the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved more cannabis businesses for Atlantic City, and with more likely on the way, members at the Tuesday meeting of the Board of Directors asked when enough will be enough.

The board gave unanimous approval to five planned cannabis businesses in the city, in its role as the planning authority within the city’s Tourism District. That area overlaps with the city’s Green Zone redevelopment area, where cannabis businesses are an approved use.

So far, the CRDA has approved 16 or 17 weed businesses, Planning and Development Director Lance Landgraf told the board in response to a question from members.

Both City Council and the CRDA have a role in supporting cannabis businesses, but Atlantic City does not have the final word. That rests with New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission, which approves licenses for the cultivation and sale of weed and cannabis-infused products in New Jersey’s recently legal market.

Board member Mike Beson questioned the number of cannabis businesses that have already come for approval. He mentioned that the CRDA’s role should be to improve the quality of life for residents.

“At some point, is it too much?” he said.

While some towns have allowed one or two licenses, and most beach communities have said no to cannabis businesses altogether, Atlantic City has not set a cap on the number of cannabis businesses in the community, instead relying on the market to decide how many there should be.

Later in the meeting, board member Brett Matik raised a similar concern, saying that for several meetings, cannabis businesses have been most of the proposals for new businesses that the board has seen.

“If there is no cap, then I think we need to be stricter with the variances,” Matik said.

In many cases, the businesses require variances, including for setbacks, height or parking. But as Landgraf said at the meeting, in most cases that is because they are planned for existing properties. They are often vacant buildings which are being repurposed for cannabis businesses.

Attending the CRDA meeting, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said not every proposal for a new business makes it all the way through to an opening. In some cases, financing, licensing or other issues can lead to a business withdrawing its application.

“The city has taken a position to support as many companies as possible,” he said.

City officials have cited the potential for jobs and investment within the city, and the number of applications coming before the CRDA appears to be a sign that cannabis is drawing new investment to formerly vacant properties.

Not all of the planning proposals heard Tuesday related to cannabis. The board said yes to eight single-family units in an attached building at 10 S. New Hampshire Ave., as well as a two-story restaurant with a mezzanine and room for 157 guests at 2322-2324 Arctic Ave. and the conversion of four apartments into two in that building.

But weed businesses were a significant portion of the discussion.

One, Starboard Industries, has already been approved for a large-scale cannabis growing facility on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Neighbors say work there is underway.

But construction has taken longer than expected, according to the CRDA discussion Tuesday, so the business plans a new location in an already existing building at 1810 Baltic Ave.

At one point, the CRDA wanted that building for itself. It is a warehouse and electrical supply company near Tanger Outlets The Walk. As approved, the new plan would include cannabis cultivation and sales, as well as office space and the potential for other businesses upstairs.

The city amended its Green Zone redevelopment to include the property this year.

Also approved Tuesday were Atlantic License Development LLC for a cannabis retail spot and consumption lounge at 901 Atlantic Ave.; Sweet Leaves LLC, also for a retail cannabis dispensary and consumption area for 19-21 Tennessee Ave.; and Tree Breeze LLC for a site plan for a recreational cannabis dispensary at 27 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. with two apartments on the second floor.

The board also unanimously approved plans for an adult-use cannabis location at 12 Park Place for Design 710 LLC. That location is already open for sales of medical marijuana, and the owners say they plan to expand into the recreational market sometime this summer.

That’s close to the planned High Rollers Dispensary, a large dispensary and consumption lounge in the works for the former casino floor in The Claridge hotel.

It’s been a little over a year since the first licensed sales of cannabis began in New Jersey, under a package of laws approved after voters strongly said yes to legalization in a 2020 referendum. Investors expect to see millions of dollars in flowing into Atlantic City construction in the short term, hoping that a sizable percentage of the 28 million annual visitors who come to the city for the beaches, nightlife, dining and casinos will add cannabis to their list of indulgences during their visit.

