CRDA Land Use Board to hold hearing on Morris Guards Armory project
Longacre

John Longacre turns worn-out industrial buildings into popular apartments, bars, restaurants and more. His next project is the historic, but dilapidated, Morris Guards Armory in Atlantic City.

 Press archives

Casino Reinvestment Development Authority officials and others tour the new bathrooms on the Boardwalk on Tuesday.

A Philadelphia developer is seeking approvals from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to renovate the historic Morris Guards Armory building at 10 S. New York Ave.

The hearing before CRDA’s Land Use Regulation and Enforcement Division is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 15. 

Longacre NJ Properties LLC is proposing a two-phase renovation that would create a mixed-use building with 31 residential units, a 6,000-square-foot addition to the fifth floor and commercial space on the first floor. Studio and one- and two-bedroom units would be created through the project.

Developer John Longacre revealed his plans for the nearly 120-year-old building in a 2016 Press of Atlantic City article.

To watch online, visit zoom.us, click on “join a meeting” and enter Webinar ID: 994 8585 4688. The passcode is 125825.

