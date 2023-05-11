ATLANTIC CITY — When city native Maria Christine Martin turned 50 this year, she didn't think her year around the sun would encompass so many blessings and success.

Becoming a minister at her parish, God is Reaching Out Ministries at Pacific and Texas avenues, spending time with her five children and six grandchildren, and being nominated for the Atlantic City Host and Spirit of Hospitality Awards — after she helped save someone's life with the assistance of a customer after a man collapsed while dining at Resorts Casino Hotel — topped off her year.

"I didn't think turning 50 was going to be this good," said Martin, who donned a birthday tiara Wednesday at the Host and Spirit of Hospitality Awards ceremony at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. "When they nominated me, it made me feel awesome that I was a part of saving someone's life that day."

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has hosted the Host and Spirit of Hospitality Awards for 24 years, to honor casino and hospitality workers who go above and beyond their work duties, like Martin.

"Many, many, many people come together to do this event," said Rick Santoro, director of the Special Improvement Division of the CRDA.

“It is an honor for CRDA to be able to recognize outstanding individuals within Atlantic City’s hospitality industry each year,” said CRDA Executive Director Sean Pattwell. “These are truly remarkable and inspiring people who work tirelessly each day to provide our visitors with exceptional and memorable experiences. I send my sincere congratulations to all of this year’s award winners.”

The awards aim to recognize front-line and back-of-the-house workers with 25 awards in categories like best bartender, best host/hostess, best retail sales associate, best visitor information/concierge/service personnel and more.

Additionally, presenters gave two special Atlantic City Improvement Awards to Michael Brestle of Calvi Electric Company and Thomas Sykes of SOSH Architects for their community-building work; and the Spirit of Hospitality Award to Jane Bokunewicz, director of Stockton University's Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism.

Pattwell said LIGHT's launch of the International Journal of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism helped the global hospitality industry reopen in a clean, safe and healthy manner during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The host awards are very special to me because I have served for almost 10 years on the selection committee that reviews all the nominations each year," Bokunewicz said. "I've had the privilege of reading hundreds of stories about Atlantic City employees serving our guests and doing amazing things each year. I am deeply moved by the kindness, caring and even heroism displayed by the hospitality professionals in Atlantic City."

Bokunewicz shared some of those impactful nominee stories, like a server who helped a customer with Alzheimer's disease order his favorite dish on the menu because he would often forget, someone performing the Heimlich maneuver on choking guests and a waitress recognizing a guest going into diabetic shock.

"It doesn't take an award to let you know you're doing a good job," said Martin. "But it's encouraging. It lets you know you're receiving what you are putting out."