ATLANTIC CITY — When Wayne Stetson hired Beverly Tizzano as a receptionist at the Greater Atlantic City Convention and Visitors Bureau on Oct. 4, 1971, Richard Nixon was president, Rod Stewart’s "Maggie May" was a No. 1 hit and the bureau’s office was on Central Pier.

Fifty-two years later, Tizzano is set to retire June 1.

The members of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority honored her at the Tuesday meeting of the authority board, at which board Chair Modia Butler praised the work she has done and her commitment to Atlantic City.

“Well, I want to thank you so very much. You’re going to make me cry. But I can’t say enough about the CRDA and everything that they’ve done for me,” Tizzano said at the meeting, after the resolution was read into the record.

She said the employees at the authority have been wonderful, describing her employment at CRDA as “a wonderful ride.”

“The city of Atlantic City, and CRDA, are both better places because of your decades of service,” Butler said.

Butler read about her career, saying she served under 14 New Jersey governors, from William T. Kato to Phil Murphy.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau was founded in 1908 and was one of the country’s oldest convention bureaus. Tizzano worked there as an executive assistant.

In 2013, the CRDA absorbed the Atlantic City Convention and Visitors Authority, at which point “Beverly became a welcome employee at CRDA,” Butler said, describing her as playing an integral role at the authority.

In her career, Tizzano saw the city grow after the approval of casino gambling in 1976, the Atlantic City Convention Center open in 1997 and the opening of the Atlantic City-Brigantine Connector tunnel in 2001, among other major changes.