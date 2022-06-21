CRDA helps fund several Atlantic City events

ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday approved funding for three festivals.

The board said yes to nearly $158,000 total for a Latino Festival, an Indian Multicultural Festival, and a health and wellness event.

The resolutions include a tourism grant of up to $62,800 to the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County to help fund the 2022 Latino Festival, planned for Sept. 17 at Bader Field. A website about the planned event says it will include music, such as bachata, reggaeton, salsa and mariachi, as well as food vendors, children’s activities, and health and wellness screenings.

The CRDA had funded the event last year, according to Karen Martin, acting director of communication and marketing. She told the board the city is also supporting the event, which will be free to the public.

“It’s going to represent the rich heritage of about 20 countries, and they do expect to draw about 7,000 attendees,” Martin said.

Additional sponsors include Atlantic City in collaboration with the AC Initiatives Project Office, the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County, Organización Azteca and the state Department of Community Affairs.

At the same meeting, a resolution was approved to fund $60,000 for an Indian Multicultural Festival this year through the Asian American Society of Atlantic City.

The festival is planned for four days at Bader Field, Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, from noon to 8 p.m., Martin said. Music, dance and food will be used to celebrate South Asian cultures, she said, and the organization expects to draw visitors from throughout the state.

In both cases, the special event grant is part of a tourism market expansion project, according to the posted agenda.

A third vote awarded a grant of up to $35,000 toward a planned Sustainable Health and Wellness Village Festival, presented through Caresparc Community Connections. The organization’s website lists that event as running Oct. 14 and 15 at the Showboat Atlantic City hotel.

Martin said more than $50,000 of the estimated cost of the event will come from other sources. Among the elements the CRDA funding will cover will be transportation for senior citizens who live in Atlantic City, who will also get a lunch and vouchers for fresh produce.

According to the organization’s website, the event aims to connect at-risk populations with community providers to expand access to health care.

Caresparc is based in Maplewood, Essex County, according to the site. Additional festivals are planned in Newark and New Brunswick.

There were no votes against any of the grants by the board.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

