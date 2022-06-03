CRDA helping fight mental health crisis with funding

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is supplying Jewish Family Service a $685,000 grant to help provide mental health resources to city residents.

The grants will be used over three years to support mental health treatment as the nation continues grappling with growing mental health concerns and alarming suicide rates, especially among young people, both organizations said in a news release Friday.

“The multiyear grant will fund much-needed health services, particularly in light of many unmet needs during the pandemic,” CRDA Executive Director Sean Pattwell said.

Both organizations underscored the COVID-19 pandemic's mental health toll on families, some of whom may still be straightening out financial issues and the effect virtual learning has had on their children.

Jewish Family Service will, in the first year, enter into a partnership with the Leaders in Training program and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City to help youth and the casino's employees who live in the city obtain mental health assistance. In the subsequent years, JFS will work to establish additional partnerships to promote mental health assistance throughout the resort, the organization said.

Additionally, CRDA's funding will deliver 163 Atlantic City residents, from children to seniors, outpatient counseling, JFS said.

“Mental health treatment is imperative for many individuals," JFS CEO Andrea Steinberg said in a statement Friday. "Last year alone, JFS provided 98 Atlantic City residents with its outpatient counseling services. The programs included youth interventions, functional family therapy and case management services. With the CRDA funding, coupled with the Hard Rock partnership, JFS will be able to continue to help residents experiencing mental health challenges.”

