ATLANTIC CITY — In the latest setback to hopes for a full-service grocery store in the city, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is poised to reject all proposals submitted by the June deadline.

The agenda for the Tuesday afternoon meeting of the CRDA’s Board of Directors, set to be held over the phone at 2 p.m., includes a resolution rejecting all proposals and returning administrative fees to the applicants.

There is no reason stated on the resolution, and no immediate response from a CRDA public information officer to a request for more details Monday.

The CRDA has worked on getting a new operator for a grocery store for most of this year.

The CRDA had an agreement in 2021 to build an $18.7 million grocery store on Baltic Avenue and lease it for $1 a year to Village Super Market to operate a ShopRite at that location.

But after a high-profile groundbreaking, talks on the project stalled, until eventually the authority decided to seek a new proposal.

“Getting the supermarket built is something that I take great pride in, because it’s going to mean so much to this community,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in November 2021 during the groundbreaking for the Baltic Avenue supermarket.

Officials have called a potential supermarket an end to Atlantic City’s status as a food desert, or an area lacking easy access to affordable, nutritious food. There are several food markets in the city, but there has not been a full supermarket for more than 16 years.

In February, the CRDA put out a new request for bids, and by the deadline in June had four proposals in hand, including one from Village Super Market.

Also submitting proposals were JAS Group Enterprise, Bailing International Firm and Save Philly Stores, which operates the Save-A-Lot in Renaissance Plaza near the site of the proposed CRDA-backed supermarket.

Sav-A-Lot owner Shawn Rinnier said in previous interviews that his company’s proposal for an Atlantic City location would have been similar to what the company did in Camden, which included consolidating two locations into a larger, renovated store.

Rinnier did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

JAS Group’s plan includes 120 apartments, along with a grocery store, while Bailing International’s plan calls for a 55,000-square-foot facility. Most of that would be for a grocery store, along with room for restaurants and other food vendors.