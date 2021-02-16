 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CRDA gives Steel Pier a break on loan payments, late fees
0 comments
top story

CRDA gives Steel Pier a break on loan payments, late fees

{{featured_button_text}}
070420_nws_boardwalk

Steel Pier owner/President Anthony Catanoso checks visitors for masks at the entrance to the amusement pier in July.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday approved modifying Steel Pier Associates' $14.3 million loan to allow the company to skip most 2020 payments without late fees.

Like most tourist attractions, business shutdowns and restrictions have cut into the amusement pier's ability to make money.

"We were approached by Steel Pier because of a difficult financial situation in the past year because of COVID," said CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty. "In the past, Steel Pier made all payments to CRDA in full and on time. In this case, they were not able to do that."

He said under the negotiated deal, Steel Pier will pay 15% of the amount owed, or about $60,000, up front.

"The remaining amount (owed) of $344,000 would be added to the outstanding loan principal," Doherty said. "This is not forgiveness or any type of amnesty."

The first loan was given to the company in 2012, and has been amended since. Late fees were also forgiven in 2016, said Kathleen Marshall, CRDA chief financial officer.

One of the main improvements made with the money was the addition of a giant observation wheel, which was announced in 2013 but didn't open until 2017.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The $14 million, 227-foot wheel is the third tallest in the country, said Anthony Catanoso, Steel Pier’s president.

The pier didn't begin to make payments until 2017, Marshall said.

Marshall said Steel Pier paid $213,000 in 2017, $363,000 in 2018 and $454,000 in 2019.

As a result, after all this time, the principal owed on the loan is still $14.2 million, as much of what was paid went toward interest. That concerned some board members, who said terms of repayment should be renegotiated after the pandemic ends.

"I understand Mr. (Ed) Gant and Mr. (William) Mullen's comments, but this is the best we can do right now," said Doherty of concerns of the two commissioners.

"If we force them into bankruptcy ... we have the problem," Board Chairman Bob Mulcahy said.

"We have to have a more earnest discussion with the owners and ask whether the youngest person on their board — whether or not in their lifetime this money gets paid back," Board Vice Chairman Richard Tolson said.

Two new board members joined Tuesday. They are Shelley Williams, vice president of sales at Hard Rock Hotels, and Karen Worman, regional vice president of finance at Caesars Entertainment Corp. Both were recently appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel, left the board after serving for seven years.

SEEN at the former Miss New Jersey gathering at Steel Pier in Atlantic City

1 of 21

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of Texans without power after storm

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News