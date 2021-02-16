CRDA gives Steel Pier a break on loan payments, late fees

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday approved modifying Steel Pier Associates' $14.3 million loan to allow the company to skip most 2020 payments without late fees.

Like most tourist attractions, business shutdowns and restrictions have cut into the amusement pier's ability to make money.

"We were approached by Steel Pier because of a difficult financial situation in the past year because of COVID," said CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty. "In the past, Steel Pier made all payments to CRDA in full and on time. In this case, they were not able to do that."

He said under the negotiated deal, Steel Pier will pay 15% of the amount owed, or about $60,000, up front.

"The remaining amount (owed) of $344,000 would be added to the outstanding loan principal," Doherty said. "This is not forgiveness or any type of amnesty."

The first loan was given to the company in 2012, and has been amended since. Late fees were also forgiven in 2016, said Kathleen Marshall, CRDA chief financial officer.

One of the main improvements made with the money was the addition of a giant observation wheel, which was announced in 2013 but didn't open until 2017.

