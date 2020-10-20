CRDA funds first-of-its-kind program to fight human trafficking in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — In 2018, Atlantic and Bergen counties led the state in the number of human trafficking indictments, despite the fact that Atlantic County has only 28% of the population of the denser northern county.
Experts and officials believe Atlantic City, with its allure of quick money and a good time, combined with an abundance of cheap hotel rooms and its proximity to heavily-traveled highways connecting major cities, make it a prime location for human trafficking in the region.
To combat the problem in Atlantic City, Volunteers of America Delaware Valley received a $233,945 grant Tuesday from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to begin a pilot program to help tackle the issue in Atlantic City.
CRDA Board Chairman Robert Mulcahy said the Atlantic City program, if successful, could serve as a model for other parts of the state.
"New Jersey is considered particularly vulnerable to the proliferation of human trafficking due to its dense population and location along the I-95 corridor," Mulcahy said. "Our board action today confirms our commitment to combatting the vulnerabilities of poverty and the lack of opportunity in Atlantic City and its surrounding areas."
The program, will focus on community training, juvenile diversion, outreach and support services for human trafficking victims.
"Traffickers take advantage of the area’s many hotels and use force, drugs and coercion to prey on vulnerable victims," said CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty. "These funds will allow VOA to establish a robust outreach to identify and assist victims ensnared in domestic or transnational trafficking in partnership with law enforcement."
Having worked with such victims in Atlantic City since 2015, VOA stated that the organization's pre-dawn street outreach team sees "a darker, unspoken truth — many victims of human trafficking are often mistaken for prostitution."
"The southern end of Pacific Avenue paints a bleak picture, with young women walking out of motels and rooming houses, controlled by handlers on each block who intently watch their every move," VOADV stated in its formal program proposal to the CRDA. "Oftentimes, these young women are transplanted onto the streets of Atlantic City from Camden and Essex counties — typically emaciated from continuous drug use, some developmentally disabled, now fighting to survive one more night."
In its proposal, VOA said those women "desperately need a helping hand."
Under the new program, VOADV’s primary goal will be to expand victim services and training from the family unit to adulthood victimization, increasing the quantity and quality of services delivery to assist all victims of human trafficking through increased collaboration with local schools, law enforcement and a heightened partnership with prosecutorial agencies to eliminate traffickers. Secondary goals will be to provide community-based training sessions with law enforcement and social service community partners in order to create awareness and address misconceptions of human trafficking.
Based on a combination of past experience and professional observation/estimates, VOADV anticipates identifying and providing intensive case management services to approximately 10 identified trafficking victims per year.
VOA will work collaboratively with federal, state, county and local law enforcement in Atlantic City and provide quarterly outcome reports to the state Attorney General and the FBI Human Trafficking Task Force.
"We can finally attack this menacing challenge in Atlantic City that has been here for a while," Doherty said.
