CRDA funds first-of-its-kind program to fight human trafficking in Atlantic City

"Traffickers take advantage of the area’s many hotels and use force, drugs and coercion to prey on vulnerable victims," said CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty. "These funds will allow VOA to establish a robust outreach to identify and assist victims ensnared in domestic or transnational trafficking in partnership with law enforcement."

Having worked with such victims in Atlantic City since 2015, VOA stated that the organization's pre-dawn street outreach team sees "a darker, unspoken truth — many victims of human trafficking are often mistaken for prostitution."

"The southern end of Pacific Avenue paints a bleak picture, with young women walking out of motels and rooming houses, controlled by handlers on each block who intently watch their every move," VOADV stated in its formal program proposal to the CRDA. "Oftentimes, these young women are transplanted onto the streets of Atlantic City from Camden and Essex counties — typically emaciated from continuous drug use, some developmentally disabled, now fighting to survive one more night."

In its proposal, VOA said those women "desperately need a helping hand."