CRDA expected to vote on $18.7 million in funding for new supermarket

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's Board of Directors is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution allocating more than $18.7 million in funding for a new ShopRite supermarket on Baltic Avenue.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m.
The resort has been without a major grocery store for more than 15 years. The nearest supermarkets are in neighboring Ventnor and Absecon, though the resort does have a discount grocer, Save A Lot, and a number of bodegas.
The city is considered a food desert because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a major supermarket.
Plans call for a supermarket with more than 44,000 square feet of shopping space at 1801 Baltic Ave., on a property close to both the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets The Walk. Most of the property is currently a parking lot, bordered by Indiana and Ohio avenues, Baltic Avenue and Bacharach Boulevard.
The store also is expected to create 75 to 100 full-time jobs.
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
