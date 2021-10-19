CRDA expected to vote on $18.7 million in funding for new supermarket

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's Board of Directors is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution allocating more than $18.7 million in funding for a new ShopRite supermarket on Baltic Avenue.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The resort has been without a major grocery store for more than 15 years. The nearest supermarkets are in neighboring Ventnor and Absecon, though the resort does have a discount grocer, Save A Lot, and a number of bodegas.

The city is considered a food desert because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a major supermarket.

Plans call for a supermarket with more than 44,000 square feet of shopping space at 1801 Baltic Ave., on a property close to both the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets The Walk. Most of the property is currently a parking lot, bordered by Indiana and Ohio avenues, Baltic Avenue and Bacharach Boulevard.

The store also is expected to create 75 to 100 full-time jobs.

