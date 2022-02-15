CRDA delays vote on boarding houses

ATLANTIC CITY — The board of directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday pulled a resolution approving a deal to sell three vacant rooming houses for $150,000 as part of a redevelopment plan.

Board chairman Modia Butler said at the meeting that more information was needed before the board could vote on the proposal.

"We will not be voting on that resolution," he said, stating that the resolution would be back at a future meeting.

On the agenda was a plan to sell the properties to Liberty Hudson Holdings.

The properties are at 105 S. California Ave., 106 Albion Place and 108 Albion Place. Albion is a narrow road adjacent to California Avenue. The building at 106 Albion is directly behind 105 S. California.

The organization approved the purchase of the Albion Place properties in September, with the board approving spending almost $1.2 million for the two buildings, described at the time as dilapidated.

CRDA rooming house purchases criticized ATLANTIC CITY — A Casino Reinvestment Development Authority effort to buy problem rooming ho…

Some board members at the September meeting raised questions about paying landlords for rundown properties and then passing them on to developers at a discount.

Matt Doherty, then the CRDA’s executive director, said then the program was working well, tearing down abandoned properties and then getting those properties back on the tax rolls. Doherty stepped down as director early this year.

In September, he told the board the CRDA would likely not spend all of the money set aside for the purchases.

According to Doherty, the $600,000 for 106 Albion would be the worst case scenario. He said $395,000 would cover the purchase, with additional funds available for remediation, insurance and demolition if the property is ultimately torn down.

Any money not spent would stay with the CRDA, he said.

The meeting was held remotely on Tuesday.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.