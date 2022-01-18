CRDA counsel advanced to interim director

ATLANTIC CITY — Monica de los Ríos is set to lead the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, replacing outgoing Executive Director Matt Doherty.

De los Rios is currently the general counsel for CRDA. The board approved her appointment as interim executive director in a unanimous vote Tuesday after a brief closed session.

She is the second woman to serve as interim executive director of the authority, according to CRDA board President Modia Butler, and is the first Latina to hold the position.

There was no discussion about how long she might serve as interim director.

During the meeting, she thanked the board for the opportunity and for its confidence.

“There will be a lot on your plate, but we will all be here to support you,” Butler said.

Her current salary with the CRDA was not immediately available. As director, Doherty made $175,000 when he became executive director in 2018.

De los Ríos is a fellow with the American Bar Association and a lifetime member of the Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey. She is a Rutgers University alumna.