CRDA counsel advanced to interim director

ATLANTIC CITY — Monica de los Ríos is set to lead the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, replacing outgoing Executive Director Matt Doherty.
De los Rios is currently the general counsel for CRDA. The board approved her appointment as interim executive director in a unanimous vote Tuesday after a brief closed session.
She is the second woman to serve as interim executive director of the authority, according to CRDA board President Modia Butler, and is the first Latina to hold the position.
There was no discussion about how long she might serve as interim director.
During the meeting, she thanked the board for the opportunity and for its confidence.
“There will be a lot on your plate, but we will all be here to support you,” Butler said.
Her current salary with the CRDA was not immediately available. As director, Doherty made $175,000 when he became executive director in 2018.
De los Ríos is a fellow with the American Bar Association and a lifetime member of the Hispanic Bar Association of New Jersey. She is a Rutgers University alumna.
At the meeting, some members of the public advocated for Rosa Farias to get the job. Farias is the deputy executive director of CRDA.
Bert Lopez of the Hispanic Association of Atlantic County praised the work Farias has done with the authority. He said the board has already placed its confidence in her.
“She has accomplished a great deal in a short time,” Lopez said, citing the return of Atlantic City’s Latino Festival and the city’s first Latino town hall.
“She was raised just down the road in Wildwood. Just as she did in Trenton, she has made a significant mark here in Atlantic City,” he said. “She’s extremely capable and a proven community leader.”
Lopez also praised Doherty’s work as executive director.
During the Tuesday meeting, held remotely, board members praised both Doherty and board member Richard Tolson.
Tuesday was the final meeting for both.
Tolson, whose position is decided by the president of the state Senate, was replaced by Daniel Cosner, the business manager for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 351.
Other board members praised Tolson’s efforts on behalf of Atlantic City, describing him as a leader on the board.
“Rich, thank you for your leadership, your insight and especially your candor,” said Debra DiLorenzo. “You’ve been a wonderful resource for all of us.”
Mayor Marty Small Sr. thanked Tolson for his work for Atlantic City on and off the board, and said he expects Tolson to continue to be involved with the city.
“We had a couple of battles on the political end, but that didn’t change your love and support for Atlantic City. We were able to see it for what it was and continue to work together,” Small said.
Small also praised Doherty’s work on behalf of the city. He said he was the best director for Atlantic City that he has seen, crediting him with better communication and an end to a sense of an “us-vs.-them” mentality.
Councilman Kaleem Shabazz suggested the next director look to Doherty’s example.
Doherty described the staff at CRDA as top notch, and said the city would continue to be in good hands moving forward.
Both Tolson and Doherty were honored with resolutions honoring their work with CRDA.
