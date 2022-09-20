CRDA backs Atlantic City green zone plan

ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday supported a plan to create a cannabis-friendly Green Zone Redevelopment Plan in the city, despite a request from a casino industry representative for a delay.

The zoning amendment is set for a public hearing and final vote by City Council at 5 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 1301 Bacharach Blvd.

The proposal would make all classes of state-licensed cannabis businesses a permitted use within the zone, which would run from Boston to Maryland avenues along both sides of Atlantic and Pacific avenues. It also includes the Orange Loop district running from Pacific Avenue to just shy of the Boardwalk between New York and Tennessee avenues.

Mayor Marty Small Sr., who is a CRDA board member, urged support for the zone, which is aimed at encouraging economic development in the area.

He said there has already been a lot of work put into the proposal. Small and other supporters say the proposal will mean jobs in Atlantic City and bring more tourism.

“Marijuana’s here. It’s going to be a big boom for the city,” Small said.

Nicholas Moles, a vice president and general counsel for Resorts Casino Hotel, spoke at the remotely held meeting Tuesday afternoon. He cited a letter from the Casino Association of New Jersey requesting a 30-day delay in the vote so the trade organization would have time to hire a professional planner to review the proposal.

The letter was not read into the record at the Tuesday meeting, although board Chairman Modia Butler said members had seen it. There was no immediate response from the Casino Association of New Jersey to a request for a copy.

Speaking at the public comment portion before the vote, Moles said the casino industry should have more of a chance to comment on the matter.

Reminding the board that the casinos are the largest employers in the city and the region, Moles cited concerns with crime in the Tourism District, traffic on Pacific Avenue and pointed out that while marijuana may be legal in New Jersey, the federal government still classifies it as a Schedule 1 narcotic, a classification reserved for the most dangerous drugs.

“The process began months ago. There have been a number of avenues to have input,” said Butler. He said the city administration has a sense of urgency about the proposal. “We’re going to move forward with a vote today.”

There were some abstentions, including from Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, also a CRDA board member, but no votes against the proposal. The plan also received the backing of the Atlantic City Planning Board last week.

Lance Landgraf, director of planning and development for the CRDA, said the proposed zone is consistent with the adopted master plan and includes design standards for the cannabis businesses. The outlined area does not go within 200 feet of the Boardwalk, he said. It also does not include residential neighborhoods.

Atlantic City is not the first casino town to address legal cannabis. Las Vegas has had dispensaries since soon after Nevada legalized the drug in 2017. Moles pointed out that in that case, there were specific limitations on how far a licensed cannabis business could operate from a casino.

In response to a question, Landgraf told the board that the Green Zone proposal does not relate to smoking in public. It is a land use ordinance, and public consumption would be a police matter. But he added that the zone would allow for consumption lounges, where patrons could smoke the legal cannabis.

That has been an issue for several tourist destinations in the past, where consumption is limited to private property. Casinos can risk license problems if they allow cannabis smoking, and most hotel rooms and rental properties ban smoking of any kind.

The lounges, some of which are already proposed, would need to have air filters to keep the aroma from seeping outside, Landgraf said at the meeting. Several cannabis-related applications are expected to come before the CRDA board in the near future.

The proposed Green Zone ordinance would make room in Atlantic City for all classes of state cannabis licenses, including cultivation and manufacturing. Last week, CRDA staff reviewed a proposal for a cultivation operation on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where there is now a vacant property.

Representing a property owner, attorney Kevin Sheehan objected to that part of the plan, not because it involved cannabis but because it would be an industrial use. He said large-scale manufacturing of cannabis-growing facilities would not be consistent with the city’s tourism zone.

Landgraf said no master plan in New Jersey was written to address cannabis as a permitted use, unless it was completed in the last year or two. But he said the site in question has been vacant for decades, with the cannabis proposal being the first real interest he has seen in the site.

Butler said each proposed use would still need a site plan approval before the CRDA, although cannabis businesses would no longer require a use variance. That would include reviewing parking, lighting, security, traffic and other site plan issues, Landgraf said.

At the same meeting, the CRDA approved a use variance for MPX New Jersey LLC to operate a recreational cannabis business at 153 S. New York Ave., where the company already holds a license to sell to the medical marijuana market.

The site is close to the city’s first legal cannabis shop, The Botanist at 1301 Boardwalk. City officials have said no to allowing sales to the adult use market on the Boardwalk.

No one from MPX New Jersey responded to a request for comment Tuesday.