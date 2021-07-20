CRDA awards $2 million to Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City for community health program

"This is where they come to eat a warm meal, to meet with mentors," Koch said. "We believe our young people will take advantage of these further opportunities of care."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rosa Farias, deputy executive director of the authority, said the expansion is the first of its kind in Atlantic City.

"(The expansion) addresses mind, body and spirit when it comes to developing our youth," Farias said. "And given the year we’ve had, mental health care is definitely needed."

Addressing health care needs was one of the concerns documented in a 2018 report from Jim Johnson, special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy, on things the city needs to do to be returned to local control.

In the report, Johnson wrote that the city faces “severe public health challenges” that require a concerted effort.

“The state, the county and key stakeholders must combine forces to understand the depth of the problems, identify solutions and implement programs that will address the issues,” according to the report.

Additionally, the report noted significant disparities in care and outcomes between Black and white residents in the city.