CRDA approves Showboat water park, AtlantiCare expansion

A 103,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 30,000-sqaure-foot family entertainment center and a complete renovation of the Premier Lite tower in the Showboat also was approved. The water park would be constructed on the New Jersey Avenue beach block lot between Showboat and Ocean Casino Resort

The hotel's owner, Bart Blatstein, a Philadelphia-based developer, said the project's goal is to bring families back to Atlantic City by giving visitors options beyond casino gaming and seasonal activities.

“It's abundantly clear that Atlantic City is lacking in family destinations,” Blatstein told The Associated Press after the vote. “There's not enough for them to do here. This will create Atlantic City's first year-round family resort.”

Blatstein is seeking an entertainment retail district designation for the project, which would make it eligible for tax incentives. An annual tax rebate of $2.5 million to both Blatstein's development corporation and the CRDA is possible for up to 20 years. The CRDA will consider the request at a later meeting.

The proposal is the latest in a string of water park projects envisioned for Atlantic City.