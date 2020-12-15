CRDA approves Showboat water park, AtlantiCare expansion

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved two major projects Tuesday, both of which are viewed as critical to the city's revitalization.
Final site plan approvals for the AtlantiCare health park and Showboat Hotel Atlantic City's proposed indoor water park were granted by the CRDA Board of Directors during its final public meeting of the year. The CRDA has land-use and zoning oversight of Atlantic City's Tourism District, which includes the Boardwalk and marina.
Groundbreaking for both projects is expected in the spring, officials said.
The proposed three-story, 70,000-square-foot AtlantiCare Medical Arts Pavilion at Ohio and Atlantic avenues has an estimated price tag of $38 million. CRDA has funded more than $15 million toward the project and provided the building lot, estimated to be worth roughly $3 million, at no charge.
The new building would house an urgent care center, dialysis unit, maternal and fetal health program, and provide teaching facilities for medical students and physician residents.
The timetable for completion of the AtlantiCare expansion is about two years.
ATLANTIC CITY — Fiscal uncertainties and declining revenues due to the coronavirus are impac…
"This is one of the most significant things the authority has done in a long time that will (impact) the community of Atlantic City," Board Chairman Robert Mulcahy said.
A 103,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 30,000-sqaure-foot family entertainment center and a complete renovation of the Premier Lite tower in the Showboat also was approved. The water park would be constructed on the New Jersey Avenue beach block lot between Showboat and Ocean Casino Resort
The hotel's owner, Bart Blatstein, a Philadelphia-based developer, said the project's goal is to bring families back to Atlantic City by giving visitors options beyond casino gaming and seasonal activities.
Support Local Journalism
“It's abundantly clear that Atlantic City is lacking in family destinations,” Blatstein told The Associated Press after the vote. “There's not enough for them to do here. This will create Atlantic City's first year-round family resort.”
Blatstein is seeking an entertainment retail district designation for the project, which would make it eligible for tax incentives. An annual tax rebate of $2.5 million to both Blatstein's development corporation and the CRDA is possible for up to 20 years. The CRDA will consider the request at a later meeting.
ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University’s residential expansion and Showboat Hotel Atlantic City…
The proposal is the latest in a string of water park projects envisioned for Atlantic City.
In April 2017, a local investment group led by investor Ronald Young signed a deal to buy the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, announcing plans for a family-friendly hotel, anchored by an indoor water park. But when financing dried up, so did the water park plan, and the Atlantic Club went back on the market.
Young said he had previously been rebuffed in his plan for a water park at the former Bader Field airport site.
In 2012, a group headed by developer Tom Sherwood proposed a sailboat-shaped hotel and water park project in the Marina District.
Fitch Ratings Inc. downgraded the rating on nearly $215 million luxury tax bonds of the Casi…
Blatstein has also proposed a return of gambling to the Showboat, but has been mum on that idea since proposing the water park earlier this year.
In other business, the CRDA board approved boundaries for the city's open-container policy, which was signed into law earlier this year. The Boardwalk, the Orange Loop of St. James Place and New York and Tennessee avenues and Gardner's Basin are all approved locations in Atlantic City where adults of legal age can consume and transport open containers of alcohol.
The authority also purchased a property on Pacific Avenue that previously was home to the Delilah's Den strip club. The board allocated up to $1.3 million to purchase the property after coming out of executive session.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact: 609-272-7222
Twitter @ACPressDanzis
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.