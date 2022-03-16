CRDA approves funds for youth, seniors and diversity services in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday approved a volleyball stadium for Bally’s Atlantic City, funding for a parking lot for the Chicken Bone Beach jazz school and putting $650,000 into services for youth and seniors through the city's Department of Health and Human Services.

At the same meeting, board members approved accepting $2 million from the state Department of Community Affairs to fund the NAACP convention planned for July. This state money is in addition to $1.2 million already pledged by the CRDA, promised when the city first was under consideration as the site of the convention.

The board approved negotiating a memorandum of understanding with the state for the use of the funds.

Board member Debra DiLorenzo asked for more details about how the state money was to be spent. That appears to still be in the works.

“The legislation provided no instruction whatsoever as to what costs would actually be covered and how the process would work,” said Monica de los Rios, CRDA's interim executive director. She said the NAACP had recently sent a budget for the convention to the CRDA, and that talks are underway about how individual line items will be covered.

The state funds will flow through the CRDA to cover convention costs.

“The money’s going to come in, and it’s going to come out,” DiLorenzo said at the meeting.

“It has to go specifically to the convention, nothing else,” said board Chairman Modia Butler.

“We anticipate the expenses will be more than $2 million, so we shouldn’t have an issue,” de los Rios said.

“And we’re going to get a full accountability for this as the board?” asked member Bill Mullen.

“Over the past month, Monica (de los Rios) has been focused on this like a laser beam,” Butler said. The CRDA has been given wide discretion on how to spend the funds, he said, as long as it relates to the convention.

The 113th NAACP National Convention is expected to bring $7 million in economic benefits to the resort during the height of summer. Meet AC, the city’s convention-booking agency, expects about 11,000 people to attend the week of July 14 to 20.

Mayor Marty Small Sr., who also sits on the CRDA board, recused himself from the vote on funding for city services, but he did speak to the board about the plans, which will fund programs for youth, seniors and offer “multicultural services” from May 1 through Dec. 31.

“As you know, this city has a growing South Asian population, and we have a staff that’s at the ready to serve them,” Small said.

Lt. Gov. Shelia Y. Oliver, also a member of the board, supported the measure.

“I certainly do support this initiative that the mayor is putting forth,” she said.

The city does not currently have any outreach to seniors, Oliver said. There are state and county programs available, including programs to provide meals to older residents. The grant will allow the city to help residents access those services, Oliver said.

She also praised the plans for including programs for youth beyond sports.

Farias steps down as No. 2 at CRDA ATLANTIC CITY — In the latest change in leadership at the Casino Reinvestment Development Au…

“We need to offer our young people things beyond athletics,” she said. “We need to be doing tech programs, we need to do culinary arts.”

There was one athletic element she endorsed.

“I’m glad to see that swimming has been added to this new application, because a lot of young people in underserved communities don’t swim and the biggest swimming pool in the world is the Atlantic Ocean,” she said.

The CRDA board also acts as a planning board for Atlantic City for projects within the Tourism District. In that capacity, the board approved two projects for Bally’s, including a volleyball stadium with about 1,000 seats.

Lance Landgraf, planning and development director for the CRDA, told the board the project required some variances for the height of some elements, including the bleachers and a 14-foot-tall press box. He said plans were for the project to be seasonal, to be taken down at the end of each summer.

The board unanimously approved the application.

Convening NAACP will find Atlantic City is still a leader The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will hold its national conven…

The board also agreed to fund a grant of close to $115,000 for a parking lot for students and parents of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation Youth Institute for Jazz Studies. The parking lot is planned at 715 Indiana Ave.

Henrietta Shelton, owner of the foundation, thanked the board for its support. She said the organization has been in Atlantic City for 25 years. The institute offers jazz lessons in drums, piano, flute, trumpet and other instruments.

She invited the board members to visit.

“We’re going to revitalize that whole area. So please, board members, come out and see exactly what you’re helping to support with the students of Atlantic City as well as Atlantic County,” she said.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.