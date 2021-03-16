CRDA approves funding for Phase II of Stockton University project, Local 68 training facility

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has approved a $10.3 million loan for an expansion of Stockton University's city campus and agreed to provide funds to a union to create a training center and office.

During a meeting Tuesday afternoon, CRDA OK'd the long-term loan application from Atlantic City University Housing Associates LLC.

Ground was broken in October for Phase II of Stockton's city campus, which includes the construction of a 135,000-square-foot residence hall at Atlantic and South Providence avenues.

The building will provide an additional 416 beds in 107 apartments and will complement the existing residence hall and three-story academic building Stockton opened in 2018 in the Chelsea section of the city.

Before approving the request, board members noted how expanding housing will bring more college-age people into the city.

The $70 million project will be financed primarily through bonds issued by the Atlantic County Improvement Authority in addition to the loan from the CRDA.

The CRDA also approved $2.25 million in funding for International Union of Operating Engineers Local 68 to refurbish a former bank into a training center and office at 1501 Pacific Ave.