CRDA approves developer's plan to convert Atlantic Avenue office building into loft apartments

ATLANTIC CITY — New loft-style apartments are coming to the city, part of a Philadelphia-based developer’s plan to convert an existing office building at a busy Atlantic Avenue intersection.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority board on Tuesday unanimously approved Atlantic Lofts, a roughly $10 million development proposed by Odin Properties at 1 S. New York Ave.

“We have been excited about Atlantic City’s potential,” said Odin Properties CEO Philip Balderston. “There’s a lot of existing land and buildings that we think can be repurposed productively.”

Odin plans to convert the offices on the second through eighth floors — which Balderston said have been vacant for years — into 56 apartments, as well as add a roof deck.

“That corner needs help,” Jack Plackter, an attorney representing Odin, told CRDA board members. “This building will stabilize that corner.”

Justin Kaplan, Odin’s director of development, said the residential units will include seven efficiencies, 28 one-bedroom and 21 two-bedroom apartments that range from 350 to 900 square feet. Rental rates will range from $1,300 to $1,900, Kaplan said.

The current retail spaces will stay put in the approximately 2,740-square-foot ground floor, which will also include a fitness center, a bike storage room and a space for package deliveries for residents, according to Odin’s land use application with CRDA.

Company representatives did not share an exact start date for the project, though Balderston said Odin expects to break ground in the third quarter of this year. The renovations should be complete by the end of 2023.

“We’re targeting young professionals that live and work in Atlantic City, people that work from home, people that relocated to Atlantic City during the pandemic,” he said. “We think there’s a really substantial market for that.”

Odin is bullish on Atlantic City and expects to continue to invest.

“There’s a clear opportunity for additional development over the next couple of decades, and we are actively looking at other opportunities to do that across the city,” Balderston said.

Some CRDA board members raised concerns about the lack of parking at the property, but Plackter pointed out that the building has never had on-site parking. Talks with the owner of a neighboring parking garage to lease spaces are underway, and Balderston said the real estate firm will ensure any tenants that have cars “will have good parking options that are immediately adjacent to the building.”

The company purchased the eight-story property in late 2020 for $985,000, according to Atlantic County property records.

In addition to the future Atlantic Lofts, Odin owns and manages Carolina Village at 124 N. North Carolina Ave. and Virginia Arms Apartments at 31 N. Virginia Ave.

Headquartered in Center City, Philadelphia, Odin specializes in revamping underperforming properties along the East Coast, according to its website. It owns and manages about 9,000 apartments and 200,000 square feet of commercial space across 14 states.