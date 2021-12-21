CRDA approves deal said to mean $16.6M investment on Pacific Avenue

If the project is not completed in a timely manner, he said, the agreement includes ways for the CRDA to “claw back” the property to be again offered for redevelopment.

According to Doherty, the plan will preserve the most historic elements of a building that began its life as a YMCA.

Two residents also asked about the potential of a community benefits agreement for this and other large-scale projects. Some made similar requests of a plan for a new supermarket.

Atlantic City resident Steve Young asked whether the apartments will be affordable.

“It’s affordable, but it’s subsidized,” said Doherty. “There’s a need for additional market-rate housing.”

He said about 65% of the city’s rental units are below market rate, with only 35% of the units offered at market rate.

“This would help level that field a little more,” he said.

For comparison, other market-rate apartments in the city go for about $1,200 a month for a single bedroom, or $2,500 for a two-bedroom unit, CRDA staff members said at the meeting.