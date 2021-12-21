CRDA approves deal said to mean $16.6M investment on Pacific Avenue

ATLANTIC CITY — The former home of a recovery center on Pacific Avenue could become a new apartment complex under a proposal approved Tuesday by the board of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
The board accepted a $16.6 million proposal from Odin US Holdings LLC for the redevelopment of the former John Brooks Recovery Center building at 1307 Pacific Ave.
An adjacent corner lot at 60 S. Carolina Ave. was included in the deal, under which the CRDA will sell the historic property for $1.
Plans call for 56 apartments, to be rented at market rate, and 6,500 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.
“This is really going to be an outstanding development project by Odin right in the middle of the Tourism District,” CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty told the board during the remote meeting.
The authority bought the building in 2014, spending $9.1 million on the purchase and to help the Brooks center relocate its residential substance abuse treatment facility outside Atlantic City. The new Mays Landing center was dedicated in 2020.
Odin’s plans received an enthusiastic response from some officials. Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Odin would add ratables to the city’s tax rolls and avoid a potential eyesore in a high-profile location.
“Redevelopment is at the core of the CRDA mission,” CRDA Chairman Modia Butler said in a statement released after the vote. “This project fits into our goal of activating dormant properties by assembling parcels for potential future projects by developers.”
Doherty cited other properties operated by Odin, which owns and manages 215 apartment units in the city and more than 10,000 units nationally. Aside from the real estate, he added, the project proposal included no CRDA funding.
“This project is a great opportunity to transform an existing vacant property and adjoining lot into viable, mixed-use residential buildings,” Doherty said. “Developments like this will address blight along Pacific Avenue and enable us to attract new residents to Atlantic City.”
The board’s vote was unanimous, but members Richard Tolson and William Sproule had questions about the timeline for the project and sought assurances that it would include jobs for city residents. Board member Debra DiLorenzo also asked when work could get underway.
Lance Landgraf, CRDA's director of planning and development, did not offer specifics but said the multimillion-dollar project would have more time than smaller-scale projects, such as redevelopment of area boarding houses.
If the project is not completed in a timely manner, he said, the agreement includes ways for the CRDA to “claw back” the property to be again offered for redevelopment.
According to Doherty, the plan will preserve the most historic elements of a building that began its life as a YMCA.
Two residents also asked about the potential of a community benefits agreement for this and other large-scale projects. Some made similar requests of a plan for a new supermarket.
Atlantic City resident Steve Young asked whether the apartments will be affordable.
“It’s affordable, but it’s subsidized,” said Doherty. “There’s a need for additional market-rate housing.”
He said about 65% of the city’s rental units are below market rate, with only 35% of the units offered at market rate.
“This would help level that field a little more,” he said.
For comparison, other market-rate apartments in the city go for about $1,200 a month for a single bedroom, or $2,500 for a two-bedroom unit, CRDA staff members said at the meeting.
In January, the CRDA sought proposals for the redevelopment of the 1307 Pacific Ave. property. There were no proposals by the submission deadline. The authority tried again in August, including the vacant corner lot at 60 S. Carolina Ave., and received three responses, including the one from Odin.
The proposal must still receive site plan approval from the CRDA.
