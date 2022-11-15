CRDA approves contract to keep the lights on

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority board has agreed to take the lead on keeping the city's streetlights on.

Streetlights have been an intractable problem in the city for years. According to CRDA staff members at the Tuesday meeting of the board, in late October, the Governor’s Office ordered the authority “to take all necessary measures to immediately take control of the citywide streetlight outages issue within the city of Atlantic City.”

The board approved nearly $600,000 to cover costs and authorized a new agreement with the city to inspect, repair, maintain, replace and provide streetlights and electrical services “as needed for public safety on an emergent basis.”

“When it comes to the lights and the public safety, whatever you’ve been doing, it has not been working,” city resident Steve Young told the board during the public comment portion of the remote meeting.

Residents have complained about streetlights to other boards, agencies and officials.

The CRDA has been involved with the city’s streetlights for years.

The authority had approved an agreement on street lighting in 2020, setting aside $500,000 for the task. According to details presented to the board Tuesday, when the agreement ran out last July, there was $395,000 left.

The city requested the agreement be extended into 2024, which the CRDA agreed to do. After the governor’s order in October, the CRDA also agreed to increase the not-to-exceed amount for a contract for the work to $595,649.

Poor lighting around the city has been cited as a potential safety concern. Residents have complained about long waits to have lights repaired.

In September, the subject was a topic for the Clean and Safe Atlantic City community organization, organized by Council member Kaleem Shabazz to address quality-of-life issues in the city.

Some lights are owned by the city, others by Atlantic City Electric and some by private businesses. Officials with Atlantic City Electric said after that meeting in September that progress was being made on the lights.

Proponents say adequate lighting can reduce crime and allow enough light for security cameras to function at times when crimes do occur.

At a later meeting of Clean And Safe Atlantic City, some reported progress on streetlights, saying an increasing number of lights were functional.