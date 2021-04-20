CRDA approves grant for infant and maternal care program, OKs land exchange

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday approved a three-year community development grant of $1.3 million to support a pre- and postnatal health care program in the resort.

The goal of the Safe Beginnings program is to address the root causes of infant and maternal mortality in the city.

“For too long, Atlantic City has grappled with high maternal and infant mortality rates," said CRDA Board Chairman Robert Mulcahy. "Currently, there are no birthing centers in Atlantic City, and those mothers with complications in the past had to go off island for services. This initiative will provide both prenatal and postpartum services for at-risk infants at the homes of Atlantic City mothers."

Black babies born to mothers in Atlantic City die at a rate five times higher than the state average, according to a Rutgers University study noted in a 2018 assessment of Atlantic City’s progress and strategic advice for its path back to local control. The study also showed a child born to an Atlantic City family is nearly twice as likely to die before his or her first birthday as a child born in Newark.