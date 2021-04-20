CRDA approves grant for infant and maternal care program, OKs land exchange

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday approved a three-year community development grant of $1.3 million to support a pre- and postnatal health care program in the resort.
The goal of the Safe Beginnings program is to address the root causes of infant and maternal mortality in the city.
“For too long, Atlantic City has grappled with high maternal and infant mortality rates," said CRDA Board Chairman Robert Mulcahy. "Currently, there are no birthing centers in Atlantic City, and those mothers with complications in the past had to go off island for services. This initiative will provide both prenatal and postpartum services for at-risk infants at the homes of Atlantic City mothers."
Black babies born to mothers in Atlantic City die at a rate five times higher than the state average, according to a Rutgers University study noted in a 2018 assessment of Atlantic City’s progress and strategic advice for its path back to local control. The study also showed a child born to an Atlantic City family is nearly twice as likely to die before his or her first birthday as a child born in Newark.
Women in Atlantic City are more at risk of maternal mortality than women throughout Atlantic County due to a lack of prenatal care and an income below the poverty level, according to the Southern New Jersey Perinatal Cooperative.
To combat these trends, Safe Beginnings will provide at-home maternal and prenatal services to expecting mothers; a transition care clinic for at-risk babies who have been discharged from the NICU; and a baby safety store, which will provide safety items and educational materials for moms to care for their babies post-pregnancy.
In the fall, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center expanded its family planning programs. The services were previously operating just one day per month.
The program was created through a partnership between the state, CRDA, AtlantiCare and first lady Tammy Murphy.
“Atlantic City has some of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in New Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement. “Our recently released Nurture NJ Maternal and Infant Health Strategic Plan highlights the critical importance of bringing resources directly to our families, and the Safe Beginnings program will do just that by bringing home visiting, doula care and more to the most vulnerable mothers and babies served by AtlantiCare."
In 2020, New Jersey’s rate of maternal mortality was about 1.5 times the national average. The rate in New Jersey in 2019 was 46.4 per 100,000 pregnancies, according to Diane De Lisi Timms, program director of maternal fetal medicine at AtlantiCare. The U.S. rate was 29.6 per 100,000 pregnancies.
In 2019, New Jersey had the fifth highest rate in the country of infant mortality. The 2019 infant mortality rate in the state was 4.4 out of 1,000 births. The white infant mortality rate was 3.3 per 1,000 births. The Black infant mortality rate was 9.5 per 1,000 births, according to Timms.
Safe Beginnings is set to launch in July and will be an extension of the services that will be offered at the AtlantiCare Medical Arts Pavilion, which is projected to open in fall 2022.
In other business, the CRDA accepted a land use transfer from the Atlantic City Housing Authority regarding a plot near Melrose Avenue. A fund reservation for the appraisal fees and other related expenses not to exceed $35,000 was also approved.
The land near Melrose Avenue, along with two nearby parcels in the inlet section of the resort, is where the authority plans to build 80 to 100 residential units to house residents during the Stanley Holmes Village redevelopment project.
The 420-unit village on Adriatic Avenue was built in 1937 and expanded in 1951, making it the oldest public housing complex in New Jersey. Redevelopment is set to begin in early 2023.
"This is certainly a positive development," Mulcahy said, calling the redevelopment of Stanley Holmes "long overdue."
