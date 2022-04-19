CRDA approves Atlantic City’s first recreational cannabis business

ATLANTIC CITY — With little discussion or fanfare Tuesday, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved the planning application for what could be the city’s first recreational cannabis business.

It seems unlikely to be the last.

Sonraj LLC received a variance to allow a recreational cannabis dispensary at 2415 and 2417 Pacific Ave., now the site of a vacant storefront set between two parking lots a block from the Boardwalk.

The company will still need a permit from the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission before it can begin operations.

The company plans to operate under the name The Healing Side. City Council approved an application for the business earlier this year.

Lance Landgraf, director of planning and development for the CRDA, told the board the company already had the approval of council and the Mayor’s Office, or it would not have appeared before the board.

The site includes a former cash-for-gold shop and a closed Papa John's, set between Delilah’s Den and a corner liquor store.

“The property has been vacant for so long that the CRDA has no documentation on its prior use and the applicant is still waiting for documents the city has on archive,” reads a description of the proposal on the CRDA website, part of the business’ planning application. The CRDA functions as the planning board for Atlantic City within the Tourism District.

Documents filed with the CRDA indicate the business is woman- and minority-owned.

The application is for a “Class 5 micro dispensary for the sale of recreational cannabis.”

Landgraf told the board the company will limit sales to 1,000 pounds a year, and no consumption will be allowed at the site.

“We can support the board granting this use variance today,” he said.

CRDA to consider weed store for Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — As New Jersey gets ready for the first legal recreational cannabis sales thi…

No one from the public commented on the application, which was discussed in a meeting held over the phone.

The five owners of the business include Nisha Shah, who immigrated to the United States and whose background is in medicine; Chintan Shah, a pharmacist; Cady Riley Weingand, who has worked as the general manager at The Botanist; Dave Patel, a licensed pharmacist; and Rajendra Singh, also a pharmacist, according to the application filed with the CRDA.

Several of the principals live in Atlantic County, but the main business address is in Camden and the office is shown as in Paramus, Bergen County, according to information filed with the CRDA. Chintan Shah is a pharmacist and owner of the Trenton Avenue Pharmacy, according to details filed with the CRDA.

The city has discussed cannabis as a potential draw for tourism and conventions.

There is one site selling legal cannabis in the city to those with medical marijuana cards, but that will not be one of the sites to open to recreational sales Thursday.

Council has decided to keep recreational sales off the Boardwalk, the site of one of three medical marijuana dispensaries operated by The Botanist, a subsidiary of Acreage Holdings.

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, recreational cannabis sales to adults are set to begin at the company’s sites at 100 Century Drive in Egg Harbor Township and 2090 Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, with the site at 13th Street and the Boardwalk remaining a medical marijuana-only facility.

In all, 13 locations in the state will be able to sell legal cannabis under seven licenses approved this month.

“We expect 13 locations for the entire state will make for extremely busy stores,” said Jeff Brown, executive director of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. “The dispensaries have assured us that they are ready to meet the demand without disrupting patient access, and with minimal impact on the surrounding communities, but patience will be key to a good opening day.”

In addition to The Botanist locations, South Jersey sites including Columbia Care locations at 1692 Clements Bridge Road in Deptford, Gloucester County, and 1062 Delsea Drive in Vineland are set to open for recreational customers after 5 p.m., and two Curaleaf locations are set to open in Bellmawr, Camden County, and Edgewater Park, Burlington County.

The Cannabis Regulatory Commission said customers cannot buy more than an ounce at a time and called on them to keep their weed away from children. Laws against intoxicated driving apply to weed, and the commission reminded out-of-state customers that bringing cannabis across state lines is illegal.

The first suggestion was to be patient and expect delays for those planning on buying cannabis on opening day.

New Jersey to start recreational marijuana sales April 21 Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey for those 21 and older will begin April 21. That's according to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. The governor's announcement in a tweet comes just three days after state regulators green lighted permits for seven facilities that already sell medical cannabis to begin retailing recreational marijuana. The news comes about a year after the state’s regulatory commission started operating, and a year and a half after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to permit recreational marijuana for people 21 and older. New Jersey is one of 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, that have legalized recreational marijuana.

“We encourage everyone to be safe — buy only from licensed dispensaries and start low and go slow," Brown said.

There was no discussion at the Tuesday CRDA meeting about when the new cannabis site could open. The buildings will need work, and so far, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission has only approved licenses for existing medical marijuana sites to sell to the recreational market.

When the commission began accepting applications for retail dispensaries in March, it received 172 applications by 4 p.m. the first day.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.