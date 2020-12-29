 Skip to main content
CRDA approves Atlantic City Convention Center as 'mega' vaccine site
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Convention Center will serve as a "mega" COVID-19 vaccination site after getting approval from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Board of Directors. Administration of the vaccines will begin at the center in January and will run through June with three 30-day extensions available if needed.

Earlier this month, Gov. Phil Murphy announced the creation of "mega" vaccine sites around the state.  

The convention center was one of six New Jersey sites chosen to administer the COVID-19 vaccinations. The other sites include the Meadowlands Complex in Bergen County, Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Morris County, New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Middlesex County, Moorestown Mall in Burlington County and Rowan College of South Jersey in Gloucester County. 

“The CRDA is pleased to support New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, along with the New Jersey Department of Health in utilizing our facilities in support of the important work in administering these vital services,” said CRDA Board Chairman, Robert Mulcahy.

