CRDA approves A.C. Convention Center addition for sports betting company

ATLANTIC CITY — With a single dissenting vote, the board of directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority gave the OK for an addition to be built at the Atlantic City Convention Center, driven by the skyrocketing sports betting industry.

Continent 8 LLC had asked for approval to build a 5,330-square-foot modular addition to the outside of the convention center. The approved resolution authorizes the CRDA executive director to negotiate a lease agreement for the project.

The company does not host online gaming, but rather provides the infrastructure for gaming companies. It has data centers on four continents, according to the company website, with a headquarters listed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Atlantic City operation opened in 2014, announced as serving New Jersey and New York.

Representatives of the company indicated at the meeting that business is booming, with a rapid expansion fueled by the growth of online sports betting.

But longtime CRDA board member Edward Gant raised concerns about whether the project would pay prevailing wages. Since the expansion was modular, he argued, most of the work would be completed outside of Atlantic City, likely outside of New Jersey.

He also criticized the use of modular construction, saying it has not been accepted for previous CRDA projects. Gant suggested the company could afford to invest in a new building.

“They obviously must be making money,” Gant said.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as a board member, also questioned how long the company planned to use the structure.

Board member Mike Beson said he wanted to see the resolution move forward.

“Maybe we can work out some of the details. Here’s a company that wants to grow in Atlantic City. Instead of them going somewhere else I’d like to move on this,” he said.

A company representative, only identified as Mark at the remotely-held meeting, said the expansion would house a data center, built in Phoenix and assembled on site.

“Modern data centers are really a piece of specialized equipment. Most data centers are built in a modular fashion,” he said.

The expansion will allow Atlantic City to serve as a hub for online gaming, and not only for New Jersey.

“I think that this is a good project for Atlantic City. It’s a good project for the CRDA,” the company representatives said.

Gant remained skeptical. He continued to question the resolution.

“No offense, Eddie, but how much in the weeds do we need to get here?” said Beson, drawing a rebuke from Gant.

In the end, the board approved the project, with Gant as the lone vote against.

At the same meeting, the board approved $1.2 million toward the NAACP Convention planned for Atlantic City this year. The convention is expected to bring millions of dollars in economic benefit to the city.

The funds will primarily be used to cover transportation costs, welcome events and other costs related to hosting the convention. The money was pledged to the convention more than a year ago, as part of efforts to bring the event to Atlantic City.

It is in addition to $2 million appropriated by the state Legislature to help fund the convention.

Another item did not receive a vote.

The board pulled a resolution approving a deal to sell three vacant rooming houses for $150,000 as part of a redevelopment plan.

Board chairman Modia Butler said at the meeting that more information was needed before the board could vote on the proposal.

"We will not be voting on that resolution," he said, stating that the resolution would be back at a future meeting.

On the agenda was a plan to sell the properties to Liberty Hudson Holdings.

The properties are at 105 S. California Ave., 106 Albion Place and 108 Albion Place. Albion is a narrow road adjacent to California Avenue. The building at 106 Albion is directly behind 105 S. California.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

