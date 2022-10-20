CRDA approves 30 part-time officers for the Atlantic City tourism district

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority set aside $1.5 million for police in the city’s tourism district, to fund 30 Class II police officers and five full-time officers.

Class II special officers exercise full police powers, and carry a firearm while on duty. Class II officers work up to 20 hours per week. For many, it is a step toward full-time police work.

The program started in 2016, according to Rick Santoro, the director of the Special Improvement Division for the CRDA. He told the Board of Directors at a meeting held over the phone Tuesday that the idea is to provide more police visibility in the tourism district.

In the past, the CRDA hired an average of 25 officers, he said, but the Atlantic City Police Department has made changes to the unit. The additional officers will allow for more stability as Class II officers accept other jobs, Santoro said.

Part of the agreement with the city will include an increase in hourly pay for the officers, he said, although that is still under discussion. He did not say what the current rate is, but said an increase would mean less turnover.

Of the funding put toward the officers, $1.25 million will come from the Special Improvement Division funds, Santoro said.

The approval runs from June 1 of this year until May 21, 2023, according to the approved resolution.

At the same meeting, the board also approved up to $500,000 to continue the demolition of derelict buildings in Atlantic City, and for CRDA executive director Sean Pattwell to negotiate a contract with the city for the work.

According to Lance Landgraf, the director of planning and development for the CRDA, the demolition project has been underway since 2010, with $7 million in CRDA funding approved so far. He said 73 properties were demolished with CRDA money.

There is $459,000 remaining in the existing fund, Landgraf said, and the city has asked for $1 million.

There is enough in the fund already to take down about six more properties, he said.

“The project encouraged dozens of property owners to repair their structures or demolish them using their own funds to avoid demolition liens that would apply if properties were demolished by the city,” he said.

A tax lien is placed on the land once a building is demolished, with the idea that funds recouped could be used on other properties.

“That hasn’t worked as well as we’d hoped but it’s still in place,” he said.

The board also approved extending an agreement with the city for the CRDA to maintain street lights in Atlantic City through July of 2024.