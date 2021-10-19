 Skip to main content
CRDA approves $18.7 million in funding for new supermarket
Shoprite

CRDA is getting ready to vote on a new ShopRite that would occupy the current site of a parking lot between North Ohio and North Indiana avenues on Baltic Avenue in Atlantic City.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A proposed ShopRite supermarket on Baltic Avenue is a step closer to becoming a reality.  

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's Board of Directors Tuesday unanimously approved more than $18.7 million in funding for the project. 

The resort has been without a major grocery store for more than 15 years. The nearest supermarkets are in neighboring Ventnor and Absecon, though the resort does have a discount grocer, Save A Lot, and a number of bodegas.

Access to high-quality foods was identified as a focus in a 2018 report by state officials on steps Atlantic City could take to return to local control. The report, co-authored by Jim Johnson, former special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy, highlighted the city’s issues.

The city is considered a food desert because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a major supermarket.

Under the agreement Village Supermarket Inc. would lease the property for $1 a year to operate a ShopRite.

Plans call for a supermarket with more than 44,000 square feet of shopping space at 1801 Baltic Ave., on a property close to both the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets The Walk. Most of the property is currently a parking lot, bordered by Indiana and Ohio avenues, Baltic Avenue and Bacharach Boulevard.

The store also is expected to create 75 to 100 full-time jobs.

