CRDA approves $18.5 million in funding for new supermarket

The city is considered a food desert because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a major supermarket. Food deserts are defined as urban neighborhoods and rural towns without access to fresh, healthy and affordable food.

“While New Jersey is rich in farmland, many areas of our state are food deserts, making it difficult for residents to access fresh produce. Both urban and rural areas are plagued with this issue, making it costly to eat a healthy, well balanced diet,” said Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland. “I look forward to seeing the impact this new grocery store will have on the Atlantic City community and the surrounding area."

Under the agreement, Village Supermarket Inc. would lease the property for $1 a year to operate a ShopRite.

Plans call for a supermarket with more than 44,000 square feet of shopping space at 1801 Baltic Ave., on a property close to both the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets The Walk. The project also includes an approximately 10,400-square-foot mezzanine for administrative support and 227 parking spaces.

Most of the property is currently a parking lot, bordered by Indiana and Ohio avenues, Baltic Avenue and Bacharach Boulevard.