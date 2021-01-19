CRDA approves $1.5M for 2021 food distributions, $15 hourly wage for SID workers

He said 31.7% of Atlantic City families are projected to be food insecure this year, compared with 18.2% in Atlantic County as a whole and 13.5% statewide.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“All of this demonstrates how important it was we have responded,” Mulcahy said.

Atlantic City’s casinos were ordered to shut down March 16 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and remained closed for nearly four months, resulting in more than $112 million in operating losses and the loss of tens of thousands of jobs.

Upon reopening, the casinos were capped at 25% capacity while indoor dining and beverage service on the gaming floor did not resume until early September. Casinos also are limited in hosting large-scale live events, such as concerts, conventions or trade shows.

The CRDA's next food drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at Bader Field off Albany Avenue.

Doherty said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, a board member, has stressed the importance of treating low-wage workers with dignity, adding many SID workers live in Atlantic City and that a pension plan is also part of the agreement.

“A lot of these workers have been with CRDA for a while,” said Local 331 President Marcus King. “This puts them on a path to good citizenship, to be able to raise a family in the city.”