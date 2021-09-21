CRDA advances Atlantic City ShopRite plan

Several other CRDA board members also lauded the project Tuesday, describing it as the culmination of years of effort that will make life better in Atlantic City. But some members of the public told the board there has not been enough community involvement.

Speakers included James “Jimmy” Whitehead, who is challenging Democratic Mayor Marty Small Sr. as an independent candidate in the November election.

“This is a wonderful project to come to Atlantic City,” Whitehead said during the meeting, held via conference call. “However, a lot of the community would like to ask to put the brakes on a little.”

He suggested there has been little information about the proposal available to the Black, Hispanic and Bangladeshi communities in the city while the CRDA worked out the details.

“I think this needs more time for the community to have more input,” Whitehead said.

The comments drew an angry response from Small, who also serves as a member of the CRDA board. He said there were multiple town hall meetings held in several neighborhoods to discuss the plan and gain input from residents.

Atlantic City supermarket vote set for Thursday ATLANTIC CITY — Village Supermarket Inc. has applied to the Casino Reinvestment Development …

He said the CRDA, the city and the supermarket chain have worked for years to bring the project this far.