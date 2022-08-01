Crash leads to Garden State Parkway delays

UPPER TOWNSHIP — An overturned truck meant lengthy traffic delays on the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway on Monday morning.

“It was like a complete stop,” said Cheryl Keenan, of Linwood, who was stuck in the delay a little after 10 a.m. She said it appeared that a vehicle swerved from the right lane and overturned. An image from the scene shows a truck resting on its side.

The delay began on the bridge over the Great Egg Harbor Bay connecting Atlantic and Cape May counties.

Keenan believed it to be carrying road signs, such as those used around construction. She also said it appeared to her that only one vehicle was involved.

There was no information on Monday morning about the cause or if there were any injuries. The public information office of the State Police did not immediately have information about the accident, which took place north of Exit 25, leading to Ocean City and the Marmora section of Upper Township.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.