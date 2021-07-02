 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash in Galloway involving intoxicated driver leaves 2 seriously injured
0 comments
top story

Crash in Galloway involving intoxicated driver leaves 2 seriously injured

{{featured_button_text}}

A community is mourning the two people killed Saturday afternoon by a white gunman in a Boston suburb in an attack officials are treating as a hate crime. Authorities say David Green, a 68-year-old retired Massachusetts State Police trooper, and Ramona Cooper, a 60-year-old Air Force veteran, were each shot multiple times by 28-year-old Nathan Allen after he crashed a stolen box truck into a residential building in Winthrop, an overwhelmingly white, coastal community located on a peninsula jutting into Boston Harbor.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A motor vehicle crash involving an intoxicated driver left two people with life-threatening injuries Thursday, police said.

Police responded at 5:18 p.m. to the White Horse Pike and Cologne Avenue for a crash involving two vehicles, police said in a news release. There, officers found a white 2015 Ford Transit van and a black 2007 Cadillac Escalade on the southeast corner of the intersection. The driver of the van was identified as Guardeluis Lopez-Santiago, 32, of Dover, Florida, and the driver of the Escalade was identified as Louis Sacco, 51, of Vineland.

Sacco was stopped in the inside lane at the green light going west, waiting to turn left onto Cologne, police said. Lopez-Santiago was traveling east in the outside lane. Sacco turned in front of the van, causing the crash.

Lopez-Santiago was revealed to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, police said. He and his passenger, Dorote Martinez-Hernandez, both sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment. Sacco sustained moderate injuries and was taken to AtlantiCare's Mainland Campus in the township.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, police said.

Lopez-Santiago was charged with driving while intoxicated, two counts of assault by auto, one count of aggravated assault, two counts of causing serious bodily injury while driving while suspended and several other motor vehicle offenses. Sacco was issued a summons for failing to yield to oncoming traffic at an intersection.

Sections of the road were closed for about two hours Thursday. The Galloway Township Ambulance Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics and the Germania Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information about the crash can call Patrolman Steve Garrison at 609-652-3705, ext. 5090, or Patrolman Nicholas Stewart at 609-652-3705, ext. 5107.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Child of Miami firefighter among collapse victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News