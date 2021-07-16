 Skip to main content
Crash causes delays on Garden State Parkway in Somers Point
Crash causes delays on Garden State Parkway in Somers Point

One of two northbound lanes on the Garden State Parkway was closed Friday morning after a two-car collision about 9:30 a.m. in Somers Point.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has decided to close Garden State Parkway Exit 30 in Somers Point. In its place, the adjacent parkway Exit 29 will be turned into a full interchange, allowing drivers to enter or exit in both directions. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

SOMERS POINT — One of two northbound lanes on the Garden State Parkway was closed Friday morning after a two-car collision about 9:30 a.m.

The crash took place just north of Exit 30, along a section of concrete barrier where a project has led to narrow lanes.

Police and ambulances were on scene. There was no immediate information about injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

