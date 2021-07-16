Crash causes delays on Garden State Parkway in Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — One of two northbound lanes on the Garden State Parkway was closed Friday morning after a two-car collision about 9:30 a.m.
The crash took place just north of Exit 30, along a section of concrete barrier where a project has led to narrow lanes.
Police and ambulances were on scene. There was no immediate information about injuries.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
