Crackdown on repeat shoplifters underway, will continue after NAACP convention

ATLANTIC CITY — A group dedicated to improving public safety in Tanger Outlets The Walk and other city areas heard Friday that some repeat shoplifters have been arrested as the city gets tougher on quality-of-life crimes.

New Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said he has compiled data on about 30 repeat offenders — many of whom are drug or alcohol abusers — and will offer them a choice: substance abuse treatment or jail.

Stores at The Walk and elsewhere in the city have complained of constant trouble with the same people, who steal hundreds to thousands of dollars in merchandise at a time.

"Some have actually been picked up already," Reynolds told the group of local, county and state officials and Atlantic City merchants meeting at City Hall.

The effort comes just as the NAACP National Convention is coming to town July 14 to 20 but will continue long after the conventioneers are gone, said 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, organizer of the weekly meetings.

Shoplifting may not seem like a serious crime, but when it is done in an organized way it can hamper community development, he said.

"ShopRite got $18 million (to come to Atlantic City), and they are not open. They are getting another $8 million," Reynolds said. "They are concerned about the losses. They are asking for a half million dollars of losses to be guaranteed."

He also said CVS has said its losses in Atlantic City are $5,000 a day, and they are considering leaving the city.

"My job is to stop this, and all the talented people working for me," Reynolds said. "We are going to do everything in our power to make this go as fast as it possibly can."

COVID-19 restrictions, which ended May 22, restricted law enforcement as it didn't allow such low-level criminals to be picked up on warrants when they missed court dates. Now, law enforcement again has options for getting them off the streets, Reynolds said.

"These improvements are not just for the NAACP convention. We want to keep on these improvements," said Shabazz, whose ward includes The Walk and the Atlantic City Convention Center.

He is also the president of the NAACP's Atlantic City chapter and a delegate to the convention.

"Like I said, July 21 the convention will be over, but we are still going to be here," Shabazz said. "This initiative has to continue."

Reynolds will oversee prosecution of those repeat offenders, he said.

He also said he has the full support of the state Attorney General's Office.

In Atlantic City, the shoplifters are part of a "theft ring" that sends out low-level criminals to steal and feed black-market sales, Reynolds said.

Last weekend, a single female thief stole $5,000 from one store at The Walk, Reynolds said. But unlike in the past, this time she was arrested and taken to jail, resulting in some celebrations among merchants.

"That's an example of how one person can cause a lot of damage and this partnership can cause a lot of difference," said Atlantic City police interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos.

"The past two years during the pandemic was a challenge for us. We felt like we were fighting with our hands tied behind our backs. We feel like the bonds have finally been taken off," Sarkos said.

Sarkos said the Police Department has increased its presence at The Walk, and on Monday will begin embedding mental health clinicians with officers under a new program with Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties.

Reynolds described how the theft ring works.

It's made up of about 30 low-level criminals and drug abusers who steal and pass the merchandise to middlemen who deliver it to a "fence" for money, he said.

The thief and middleman get pennies on the dollar of the value of what is taken, Reynolds said, to support their drug habit.

Another repeat offender was a man who has been cited for pulling a fire alarm at a casino 40 times to improve his chances of theft, Reynolds said.

He also is documented as "dining and dashing," or not paying his restaurant bills.

"When somebody has 120 open cases in two years, they are a menace. … They are either going to get help or going to pay," Reynolds said.