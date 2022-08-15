Crackdown on repeat offenders in Atlantic City yielding results

ATLANTIC CITY — A crackdown on repeat shoplifters and other criminal offenders, first announced as the city was getting ready to host the National NAACP convention in July, is starting to show results.

The At Risk Initiative has identified 43 repeat offenders, and 21 of those have been incarcerated, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds.

There are 33 pending indictments or grand jury proceedings scheduled before Aug. 26, said Rick McKelvey, spokesperson for the prosecutor.

Most of those whose crimes are indictable (for shoplifting merchandise valued over $200) also have several if not dozens of municipal court matters pending, he said.

"One gentleman had over 120 cases and has been detained," Reynolds said Friday.

Reynolds and others working to address rampant theft at Tanger Outlets The Walk and other locations, have said a culture of lawlessness had negatively impacted quality of life for residents and visitors.

Reynolds also has said the shoplifters sell the expensive designer items they steal to a criminal network for pennies on the dollar, in order to buy illegal drugs to which they are addicted.

Nearly all have been offered treatment for addiction and/or mental health, McKelvey said. Some are charged with casino offenses which are handled by the Attorney General’s Casino Prosecution Unit.

Reynolds gave a report of the initiative's progress at Friday's "Clean and Safe Atlantic City" meeting, organized by Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz.

The initiative includes the county prosecutor's office, the Atlantic City Police Department, New Jersey State Police, the city's casinos, Tanger Outlets The Walk, Bass Pro Shops and court staff.

Of the remaining 22 that are not incarcerated, 4 have been released with treatment conditions, 6 are wanted on warrants, 1 died of a suspected overdose of illegal drugs, and 1 was critically injured as a pedestrian in a motor vehicle crash, McKelvey said.

Another 10 have only municipal cases pending. The county prosecutor's office does not have the ability to move to detain those defendants, McKelvey said, but is working with municipal prosecutors. All will be offered treatment for addiction and/or mental health.

Prior to Friday's Clean and Safe Atlantic City meeting, staff from the prosecutor's office, city police and Jewish Family Services walked the Boardwalk with Reynolds and acting police Chief James Sarkos at about 6 a.m. Friday, talking to homeless people and offering services, Reynolds said later Friday.

They helped one man get medical care after he fell twice and injured himself, and administered Narcan to another who had overdosed, Reynolds said.

That person entered substance abuse treatment, he said.