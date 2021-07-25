 Skip to main content
COVID cases fall to 619; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
COVID cases fall to 619; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

There is considerable concern that those not eligible for the vaccine, kids younger than 12, are at major risk of contraction. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 619

New deaths: 2

Total number of positive cases: 902,280

Total number of deaths: 23,857

Total vaccine doses administered: 10,358,490

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 25,350 cases, 658 deaths, 284,576 vaccine doses administered

Cape May: 4,700 cases, 176 deaths, 106,434 vaccine doses administered

Cumberland: 15,038 cases, 406 deaths, 129,327 vaccine doses administered

Ocean: 66,941 cases, 2,016 deaths, 540,280 vaccine doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. July 25

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Concerned about COVID-19?

