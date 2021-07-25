COVID cases fall to 619; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 619
New deaths: 2
Total number of positive cases: 902,280
Total number of deaths: 23,857
Total vaccine doses administered: 10,358,490
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 25,350 cases, 658 deaths, 284,576 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 4,700 cases, 176 deaths, 106,434 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 15,038 cases, 406 deaths, 129,327 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 66,941 cases, 2,016 deaths, 540,280 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. July 25
Source: N.J. Department of Health
