COVID-19 vaccines for all New Jerseyans, starting Monday

On Monday, every New Jersey citizen over the age of 16 became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, there are two available vaccines in New Jersey - Pfizer and Moderna, both two-shot vaccines - as the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine was put on hold due to reports of rare blood clots.

There are hundreds of locations to receive the COVID-19 vaccine across the state, including at six state-operated mega sites. As of 6 a.m. Monday, the mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center had thousands of available appointments this week.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free.

New Jersey hopes to vaccinate 4.7 million - or 70%- of eligible adults by July 4, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

To date, the state is slightly more than halfway to its goal since beginning vaccinations in a phased approach since December, first starting with health care workers then first responders, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

The latest numbers available on the state's COVID-19 data dashboard show 2.5 million New Jerseyans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease. And 3.8 million people have received at least their first dose of a vaccine.