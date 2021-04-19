COVID-19 vaccines for all New Jerseyans, starting Monday

On Monday, every New Jersey citizen over the age of 16 became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Currently, there are two available vaccines in New Jersey - Pfizer and Moderna, both two-shot vaccines - as the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine was put on hold due to reports of rare blood clots.
There are hundreds of locations to receive the COVID-19 vaccine across the state, including at six state-operated mega sites. As of 6 a.m. Monday, the mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center had thousands of available appointments this week.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free.
New Jersey hopes to vaccinate 4.7 million - or 70%- of eligible adults by July 4, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.
To date, the state is slightly more than halfway to its goal since beginning vaccinations in a phased approach since December, first starting with health care workers then first responders, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.
The latest numbers available on the state's COVID-19 data dashboard show 2.5 million New Jerseyans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease. And 3.8 million people have received at least their first dose of a vaccine.
In March, Murphy expanded eligibility to many other professions including teachers and hospitality workers, and by early April had included higher education and most other professions.
Since last March, there have been 858,519 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey and 22,551 COVID-related deaths.
As of Monday morning, there are 2,765 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 lab-confirmed deaths. The rate of transmission, defined by the state as the average number of people infected by each infectious person, is .91.
For a list of locations administering COVID-19 vaccines, visit covid19.nj.gov.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Gov. Phil Murphy visited Atlantic City to receive his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and to sign a bill providing $35 million in federal pandemic funds to the bar and restaurant industry on Friday, April 9, 2021. Murphy and his wife, Tammy, both were given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot, and will have to come back to Atlantic City in about 21 days to get the second, the governor said. (Molly Shelly/Staff Writer)
