COVID-19 vaccines for all New Jerseyans, starting Monday
COVID-19 vaccines for all New Jerseyans, starting Monday

Gov. Phil Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy visited Atlantic City to receive his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and to sign a bill providing $35 million in federal pandemic funds to the bar and restaurant industry on Friday, April 9, 2021. Murphy and his wife, Tammy, both were given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot, and will have to come back to Atlantic City in about 21 days to get the second, the governor said. (Molly Shelly/Staff Writer)

 Molly Shelly / Staff Writer

For the more than one in four American adults now with at least one vaccine dose, the CDC just issued brand new guidance -- its first ever for vaccinated people.That return to normal depends. If youre looking to travel? The CDC still warns against it. If youre looking to socialize? Better news.Today's action represents an important first step. it is not our final destination, said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.Heres the big takeaway from the CDC: Americans who are fully vaccinated can gather with each other inside without wearing a mask, and -- importantly -- without social distancing. The new guidance goes a step further, saying vaccinated people can safely get together with people at low risk for severe disease who haven't been vaccinated, like grandparents visiting their healthy kids or grandkids."I think it's also important to remember that people who are vaccinated, there's increasing data now that suggests that they might get breakthrough infections with lesser amounts of virus, lesser amounts of disease, lesser symptomatic disease, a milder disease. However, we're still waiting for data to emerge about whether they could transmit that virus to other people," Walensky said.But in public, not much is different. The CDC says fully vaccinated people need to still wear masks, avoid large gatherings and social distance. And if you show symptoms, the CDC says get tested, even if youre fully vaccinated."Please keep wearing a well-fitting mask and taking the other public health actions we know work to help stop the spread of this virus."Simply put, the CDC isnt sure how much of a risk vaccinated people pose to those not vaccinated. Can vaccinated people still transmit the virus? The experts arent sure. They want to see more more data and research first.

On Monday, every New Jersey citizen over the age of 16 became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Currently, there are two available vaccines in New Jersey - Pfizer and Moderna, both two-shot vaccines - as the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine was put on hold due to reports of rare blood clots.

There are hundreds of locations to receive the COVID-19 vaccine across the state, including at six state-operated mega sites. As of 6 a.m. Monday, the mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center had thousands of available appointments this week. 

The COVID-19 vaccine is free. 

New Jersey hopes to vaccinate 4.7 million - or 70%- of eligible adults by July 4, according to Gov. Phil Murphy. 

To date, the state is slightly more than halfway to its goal since beginning vaccinations in a phased approach since December, first starting with health care workers then first responders, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

The latest numbers available on the state's COVID-19 data dashboard show 2.5 million New Jerseyans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease. And 3.8 million people have received at least their first dose of a vaccine.

In March, Murphy expanded eligibility to many other professions including teachers and hospitality workers, and by early April had included higher education and most other professions.

Since last March, there have been 858,519 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey and 22,551 COVID-related deaths. 

As of Monday morning, there are 2,765 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 lab-confirmed deaths. The rate of transmission, defined by the state as the average number of people infected by each infectious person, is .91.

For a list of locations administering COVID-19 vaccines, visit covid19.nj.gov.

