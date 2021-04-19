COVID-19 vaccines for all New Jerseyans 16 and over as expanded eligibility kicks in

On Monday, every New Jersey citizen over the age of 16 became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dylan Gsell and his twin sister, Kate, were just two of the people who are newly eligible. They both got their first shot on Monday at the Atlantic County Mega Site at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
The twins turned 16 on April 13.
“I’m excited to finally have the vaccine. It feels good," said Dylan.
Once he’s fully vaccinated, he said he’s excited to hang out with his friends more and go back to school. The twins, from Medford, Burlington County, attend Shawnee High School which Dylan said is currently all virtual.
“I’m glad that we finally got it,” said Kate. “I just want things to go back to how they were before, just live life normally without having to worry about spreading COVID or getting it."
They’ve also spread the word that they were getting vaccinated and got two of their friends to sign up for appointments.
Stacey, the twins’ mom, said it’s a relief for her teens to be vaccinated.
“It gives us a little more piece of mind,” she said.
Currently, there are two available vaccines in New Jersey — Pfizer and Moderna, both two-shot vaccines — as the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was put on hold due to reports of rare blood clots.
New Jersey's eligibility expansion coincided with President Joe Biden's plan for all states to open up eligibility beginning Monday to every American over the age of 16. Biden pushed up his original May 1 deadline for states to open up eligibility.
There are hundreds of locations to receive the COVID-19 vaccine across the New Jersey, including at six state-operated mega sites. As of 6 a.m. Monday, the mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center had thousands of available appointments this week. Since it opened on January 22, more than 217,000 individuals vaccinated at the site, according to Sherri Bragg, director of ambulatory nursing at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. AtlantiCare is running the mega site along with Atlantic County government, the state and New Jersey National Guard members.
The Atlantic County mega site will also offer up to 700 walk-in vaccination appointments this Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
On the first day of full eligibility, Bragg already started to see more and more young people — teens — at the mega site.
“We're thankful,” she said. “People come in and they're thankful and say, ‘Thank you so much for being here.’ We're thankful. Thank you for being here. Thank you for getting vaccinated. It's a together thing. In order for us to get to that herd immunity, we all have to be on the same page and we all have to get vaccinated.”
Seventeen-year-old Forked River resident, Patrick Miller, also got his first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday in Atlantic City.
He was a little nervous before getting inoculated, but also excited.
“I’m high risk, and so are my some of my family members,” said Miller, who is asthmatic.
His mom, Wendy, made his appointment last week
“My husband has a kidney transplant, and (Patrick) works at ShopRite,” she said. “It was important that we all get vaccinated. It's kind of like a relief, like we're going to get our lives back.
“It will be nice just to have some normalcy back,” she added.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free.
New Jersey hopes to vaccinate 4.7 million — or 70% — of eligible adults by July 4, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.
To date, the state is slightly more than halfway to its goal since beginning vaccinations in a phased approach since December, first starting with health care workers then first responders, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.
The latest numbers available on the state's COVID-19 data dashboard show 2.5 million New Jerseyans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease. And 3.8 million people have received at least their first dose of a vaccine.
New Jersey ranks sixth in the nation for vaccine supply administered, ninth for daily doses, seventh in total percentage of the population who have received at least one dose and eighth the in percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated.
"We are on a journey and there are many of you still trying to get your appointments," Murphy said during a press conference Monday. "But, we continue to rank among the very top in the nation in the four key metrics for evaluating our vaccination program."
In March, Murphy expanded eligibility to many other professions including teachers and hospitality workers, and by early April had included higher education and most other professions.
Since last March, there have been 858,519 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey and 22,551 COVID-related deaths.
As of Monday morning, there are 2,765 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 lab-confirmed deaths. The rate of transmission, defined by the state as the average number of people infected by each infectious person, is .91.
The Cumberland County Department of Health said Monday that it is currently offering the Moderna vaccine at their clinics which will be open to all residents age 18 and older. To date, the Cumberland County Health Department has administered 82,835 vaccines. There are 34,950 people in Cumberland County fully vaccinated and 52,591 who have received at least one vaccine dose.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.cumberlandcountyvaccination.org. New appointments are released every Thursday.
For a compelte list of locations administering COVID-19 vaccines throughout New Jersey, visit covid19.nj.gov.
Staff Writers Claire Lowe and Molly Shelly contributed to this report.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
