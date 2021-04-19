COVID-19 vaccines for all New Jerseyans 16 and over as expanded eligibility kicks in

New Jersey's eligibility expansion coincided with President Joe Biden's plan for all states to open up eligibility beginning Monday to every American over the age of 16. Biden pushed up his original May 1 deadline for states to open up eligibility.

There are hundreds of locations to receive the COVID-19 vaccine across the New Jersey, including at six state-operated mega sites. As of 6 a.m. Monday, the mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center had thousands of available appointments this week. Since it opened on January 22, more than 217,000 individuals vaccinated at the site, according to Sherri Bragg, director of ambulatory nursing at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. AtlantiCare is running the mega site along with Atlantic County government, the state and New Jersey National Guard members.

The Atlantic County mega site will also offer up to 700 walk-in vaccination appointments this Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

On the first day of full eligibility, Bragg already started to see more and more young people — teens — at the mega site.