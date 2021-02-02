COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed at CVS in Brigantine

CVS Health will administer COVID-19 vaccines starting Feb. 11 at 27 locations across the state, including in Brigantine.
Appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb. 9 as stores receive shipments of vaccine, according to a news release from the company.
Vaccines at participating CVS locations in New Jersey will be available to people meeting state criteria, which currently includes health care workers, long-term care residents, police and firefighters, adults 65 and older, smokers and people 16 and older with certain underlying health conditions.
Patients must register at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can call CVS customer service at 800-746-7287. Walk-ins will not be vaccinated.
As more supply becomes available, the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments, it said.
TO CONTACT VINCENT JACKSON: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.