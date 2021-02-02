 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed at CVS in Brigantine
top story

COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed at CVS in Brigantine

Atlanticare

AtlantiCare nurse Shimeng Liu administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Mark Fedorich at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City on Dec. 15.

 Edward Lea / Staff photographer

CVS Health will administer COVID-19 vaccines starting Feb. 11 at 27 locations across the state, including in Brigantine.

Appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb. 9 as stores receive shipments of vaccine, according to a news release from the company.

Vaccines at participating CVS locations in New Jersey will be available to people meeting state criteria, which currently includes health care workers, long-term care residents, police and firefighters, adults 65 and older, smokers and people 16 and older with certain underlying health conditions.

Patients must register at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can call CVS customer service at 800-746-7287. Walk-ins will not be vaccinated.

As more supply becomes available, the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments, it said.

