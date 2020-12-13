COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to N.J. hospital Tuesday

The state's first COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered and administered Tuesday morning at the vaccine clinic at University Hospital and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.
The state will receive 76,000 vaccines which will be administered to healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff.
Murphy will be joined by University Hospital President and CEO Shereef Elnahal; New Jersey Commissioner of Health Judith Persichilli and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School Dean Robert Johnson.
In anticipation of the pending shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, University Hospital has created a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, adjacent to the University Hospital campus in Newark. The clinic has the potential daily capacity of at least 600 vaccinations, according to the governor.
Vaccinations to the University Hospital’s healthcare workers will be administered during the governor’s visit.
On Sunday, Murphy appeared on ABC News' "This Week" to talk about the vaccine and how the state will handle distribution.
He told ABC's Martha Raddatz the majority of New Jersey's first vaccines will go to health care workers. A sizable amount also will go to long-term care residents and staff,.
"And with each ensuing week, those are the two top priorities," Murphy said.
He added it will take a number of weeks to get through those two groups before others can get the vaccine.
Raddatz asked Murphy who after healthcare workers and long-term care residents will the get the vaccine. Murphy said he and his team are still "working that through," but that the next group of people will be a much larger population.
With shipments coming each week, he said, the distributions will be dealt with like "overlapping waves," explaining that while healthcare workers get their second shot, the broader population will be on their first shots.
But even though a vaccine has landed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects a large number of COVID-19 deaths in the coming weeks, Raddatz said.
“The next number of weeks are going to be hell, I fear, so we’re begging with people to please, please, please don’t let your guard down even when you’re in private settings," Murphy said.
He added that his team believes 60% to 80% of the virus transmissions are happening in private settings.
Weekend update on double trouble of coastal storms, possible snow
In short...
Saturday and Sunday will have temperatures well above average. High temperatures will be 55 to 60 degrees. Saturday night will be comfortable for outdoor dining or a stroll along the boardwalk, falling through the 50s during the evening, with an overnight low around 50.
A soaking rain will fall for much of southeastern New Jersey midday Monday through Monday night. The only exception may be in places like Hammomton and Shamong, where snow may briefly begin or end the event.
Tuesday will be the calm between the storms.
A coastal storm will go off the Southeastern coast and turn northeast. Rain, wind, coastal flooding and snow will all be possible. This will be the region's best chance for accumulating snow in over a year. However, how much snow will fall with the rain will remain to be determined and will depend on the town. On Sunday, how much snow or rain will fall will be known. A snow accumulation map, if needed, will be presented Monday afternoon or evening.
Here is where the storms are Saturday
A few showers passed just offshore Saturday. However, cloud cover has been plentiful, though it will clear Saturday night.
Monday's storm is currently in the Mountain West. This storm system will ride along the jet stream, the river of air that separates warm air to the south and cold air to the north. The jet stream will make it move east across the country, have tropical, moist air fed into it in the Deep South and then go off the Delmarva Peninsula coast.
Wednesday's storm hasn't even entered the country yet. It remains off the Pacific Northwest coast. It will follow a similar path to the storm that will move in Monday. However, for five days out, there is higher than usual confidence in the storm materializing for New Jersey.
An in-depth look at Monday's storm
Precipitation will start between 10 a.m. and noon Monday, from the shores of the Delaware Bay to Long Beach Island. For most of the region, this will be a cold rain to start. However, Hammonton on north and west should start the storm briefly as snow, before going to plain rain.
A driving rain will last for the afternoon, ending between 5 and 7 p.m. Monday. The rain will be heavy at times in Cape May County, closest to the low pressure system. Winds will be pretty light from the northeast, flipping to the northwest during the afternoon. This could end the storm as some snow flakes in Hammonton or north and west again. It would just be conversational snow, though. None of it would stick to the ground.
Rainfall totals will be between a half inch and an inch, highest near Cape May. South Jersey can handle this rain pretty easily. A few big puddles on the roads will be all.
Those near the bays will want to move their cars if you usually see coastal flooding. Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely during the morning high tide in Cape May County. Flooding will just be possible in Atlantic and Ocean counties, while the Delaware Bay shore will likely stay out of flood stage.
In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…
Setting the stage for Wednesday's nor'easter
After Monday's rainstorm, high pressure will fill in from eastern Canada. Northwest winds around the clockwise spinning high pressure system will make Tuesday chilly.
High temperatures will only sit around 40 degrees, about 7 degrees below average, despite plentiful sunshine. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-20s inland, with near 30 readings at the shore. This is critical. With temperatures a few degrees below freezing to start off the day Wednesday, this will provide a buffer room of sorts to prevent any snow from changing to rain.
Now, for Wednesday's storm
A bonafied nor'easter setup will take place. High pressure from Tuesday will move toward Atlantic Canada. This "blocking high" is seen in all major coastal storms, as it helps slow down the storm (more precipitation) and bring in colder air (increasing the likelihood for snow).
Precipitation, whether rain or snow, will likely be from Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday night. Will it be mostly rain or snow? When will changeover happen? How much snow will fall? Those are all questions that we'll need until Sunday or Monday to answer. What kind of storm southeastern New Jersey will see will be dependent on the track and strength of the storm.
For example, the Canadian model, which is a strong low pressure system, is able to wrap cold air in toward the coast and shows a snowy solution for South Jersey, save Cape May County (a nod to the Cape May Bubble, perhaps). Meanwhile, the GFS model is weaker, which doesn't allow as much cold air to wrap in. Here, rain will fall for most of the area.
Anything from plain rain to shovel-worthy snow is in the cards. The last time Atlantic City International Airport measured an inch of snow in a day was March 1, 2019. The last 3-inch daily snow was Feb. 1, 2019, while the last large snow event was 13.2 inches that fell Jan. 4, 2018. However, there will be other impacts to be concerned about.
Wednesday threat to bring power outages, coastal flooding
Power outages and downed large tree limbs will threaten the area Wednesday as the storm climbs the coast. For the shore, this will likely be the biggest concern of the nor'easter.
Winds will blow from the east Wednesday morning, turning to the northeast during the evening and then to the north Wednesday night.
Shore sustained winds of 35 to 45 mph Wednesday evening and night, with gusts to 60 mph, will be possible as the low pressure system passes near the region. Tropical storm force sustained winds begin at 39 mph.
On the mainland, expect it to be windy, too. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will threaten.
With strong onshore winds, coastal flooding will be a concern with any of the Wednesday morning to Thursday morning high tides. Thankfully, though, this should just be minor, borderline moderate flood stage. Winds will be strongest from the northeast, which is not the most favorable direction for flooding (that is southeast). This will put water on the streets and up to the dunes along the shore. However, no water in homes and businesses will be likely.
Find your tidal flooding forecast here.
Press of Atlantic City Winter Storm Plan
On Friday, I confirmed a nor'easter was indeed on for Wednesday. Saturday will be a day to monitor conditions and computer models for any significant changes. However, there is a higher than usual degree of confidence in a storm for Wednesday that could bring snow.
On Sunday, I'll put out a map that breaks down the Wednesday storm. Who will get all rain, who will get a mix of rain and snow and who could get mostly snow will all be shown then.
Monday afternoon or evening will be the first snow map, if necessary. Detailed information about the winds and coastal flooding will be present, too.
I'll tweak the snow map, rainfall totals, wind and coastal flooding information Tuesday.
On Wednesday, I'll be tracking the storm all day long.
