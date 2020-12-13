COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to N.J. hospital Tuesday

"And with each ensuing week, those are the two top priorities," Murphy said.

He added it will take a number of weeks to get through those two groups before others can get the vaccine.

Raddatz asked Murphy who after healthcare workers and long-term care residents will the get the vaccine. Murphy said he and his team are still "working that through," but that the next group of people will be a much larger population.

With shipments coming each week, he said, the distributions will be dealt with like "overlapping waves," explaining that while healthcare workers get their second shot, the broader population will be on their first shots.

But even though a vaccine has landed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects a large number of COVID-19 deaths in the coming weeks, Raddatz said.

“The next number of weeks are going to be hell, I fear, so we’re begging with people to please, please, please don’t let your guard down even when you’re in private settings," Murphy said.