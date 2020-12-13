 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to N.J. hospital Tuesday
COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed to N.J. hospital Tuesday

MURPHYCOVID0529E

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks about his recent executive orders during his Friday, May 29, 2020, press conference at War Memorial in Trenton, NJ, on the State’s response to the coronavirus.

 Thomas P. Costello

The state's first COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered and administered Tuesday morning at the vaccine clinic at University Hospital and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

The state will receive 76,000 vaccines which will be administered to healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff.

Murphy will be joined by University Hospital President and CEO Shereef Elnahal; New Jersey Commissioner of Health Judith Persichilli and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School Dean Robert Johnson. 

In anticipation of the pending shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, University Hospital has created a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, adjacent to the University Hospital campus in Newark. The clinic has the potential daily capacity of at least 600 vaccinations, according to the governor.

Vaccinations to the University Hospital’s healthcare workers will be administered during the governor’s visit. 

On Sunday, Murphy appeared on ABC News' "This Week" to talk about the vaccine and how the state will handle distribution.

He told ABC's Martha Raddatz the majority of New Jersey's first vaccines will go to health care workers. A sizable amount also will go to long-term care residents and staff,.

"And with each ensuing week, those are the two top priorities," Murphy said.

He added it will take a number of weeks to get through those two groups before others can get the vaccine.

Raddatz asked Murphy who after healthcare workers and long-term care residents will the get the vaccine. Murphy said he and his team are still "working that through," but that the next group of people will be a much larger population.

With shipments coming each week, he said, the distributions will be dealt with like "overlapping waves," explaining that while healthcare workers get their second shot, the broader population will be on their first shots.

But even though a vaccine has landed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects a large number of COVID-19 deaths in the coming weeks, Raddatz said.

“The next number of weeks are going to be hell, I fear, so we’re begging with people to please, please, please don’t let your guard down even when you’re in private settings," Murphy said.

He added that his team believes 60% to 80% of the virus transmissions are happening in private settings.

 

Concerned about COVID-19?

