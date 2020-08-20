COVID-19 UPDATES: West Cape May cancels 2020 Christmas parade

West Cape May Mayor Carol Sabo announced Wednesday that the borough's Christmas parade is canceled.
"It is with much sadness that the difficult decision has been reached to cancel the 2020 West Cape May Community Christmas Parade," according to a post on the borough's Facebook page. "This parade draws thousands of people from the tri-state area to West Cape May and the surrounding municipalities. The health and safety of participants and viewers alike was the greatest factor to consider."
"Consideration of the economic impact was also weighed," the post continued. "The weekend is certainly a boom to the economy. However, as most people know, this parade is funded entirely by the donations of individuals and businesses who love and enjoy this parade. It would be impossible to solicit donations from businesses and individuals who are already severely impacted by the devastation of COVID-19."
"That being said, donations will still be accepted and we will be dedicated to making the 2021 parade bigger and better than ever!"
In a letter to residents Wednesday, Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel said officials are working on a plan to manage short-term rentals.
"Some residents have recently expressed concerns with short-term rentals throughout the township," he said. "However, most of our short-term rental properties are considered marketplace rentals, which are booked online through services such as Airbnb and VRBO. We understand that some Lower Township residents rent their properties for an additional source of income, which, in turn, helps support our local businesses. Nonetheless, it is also our responsibility to the residents of Lower Township to ensure that these rentals are properly managed. Therefore, Township Council is in the process of formulating a plan to manage short-term rentals."
Residents can visit the township website (www.townshipoflower.org) and click on the NJ COVID-19 information hub.
"In this hub, small businesses and residents can find different types of assistance that are available during these difficult times," he said. "If there are questions that you cannot be answered through our website, please call our Township Manager’s office at 609-886-2005 ext. 132 for assistance."
"We still have many families that are affected from this pandemic and utilizing our food banks. If you can donate, please do," he said. "There is a list of food banks on our township website or you can also call the Township Manager’s office at 609-886-2005 ext. 132 and this information will be provided to you. God bless everyone and please stay safe. Thank you."
There is no briefing with state officials Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
However, Murphy is scheduled at 7:25 a.m. to appear on "Morning Joe" on MSNBC to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus.
He is also scheduled to make an announcement at 11:30 a.m. at Vasa Park Pavilion, 1 Vasa Dr., Hackettstown. The details of the announcement were not disclosed.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,837 cases with 243 deaths and 2,362 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,057 cases with 84 deaths and 915 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,967 cases with 146 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
