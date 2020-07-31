You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

COVID-19 UPDATES: State officials to hold briefing Friday afternoon

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Murphy signs bill allowing $10B in debt to fill budget holes

FILE- In this April 25, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his daily press briefing at the the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. Murphy signed legislation on Thursday, July 16, 2020, authorizing nearly $10 billion in debt to plug budget holes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, but Republicans sued him, arguing the bill runs afoul of the state constitution. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File)

 Chris Pedota

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

In addition, Murphy is scheduled at 7 p.m. to throw the first pitch at the Last Dance World Series Championship Game at Arm & Hammer Park, 1 Thunder Road, Trenton. Then, at 10 p.m., he is slated to appear on "CNN Tonight" hosted by Don Lemon to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,497 cases with 239 deaths and 1,926 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 975 cases with 81 deaths and 773 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,709 cases with 144 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News