COVID-19 UPDATES: State officials to hold 1 p.m. briefing Thursday

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be held at the Trenton War Memorial; this is the first time Murphy is appearing for a briefing in public rather than conduct the meeting virtually since late last month, after he came in contact with a senior staffer who later tested positive for the disease.

Then, at 3 p.m., Murphy is scheduled to appear on "Washington Post Live" hosted by Robert Costa to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 6,332 cases with 260 deaths and 3,442 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,752 cases with 95 deaths and 1,443 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,857 cases with 153 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

