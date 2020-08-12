COVID-19 UPDATES: State officials schedule 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Education Interim Commissioner Kevin Dehmer.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,700 cases with 241 deaths and 2,141 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,014 cases with 82 deaths and 886 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,883 cases with 146 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
PHOTOS of the car parade for Bishop James Washington in Atlantic City
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church. Atlantic City resident Marcy Palmer (left) cheers for the Bishop.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church. Washington's daughter Dr. Nycole P. Lyles-Belton addresses the crowd.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church. (l-r) Crystal Roberts of Pleasantville and Sonia Guzman of Atlantic City listen to the speeches in socially distant away across the street.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church. (l-r) Dr.Ruby Washington and Dr.James Washington.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church. Crystal Roberts of Pleasantville.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church. Renee Brown helps to organize the cars before their procession.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church. Wesley Hawkins Jr. was dancing to the gospel music.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church. Bishop Washington addresses the crowd.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
Ruby Washington addresses her husband, Bishop James Washington, during a ceremony Saturday to honor him for his 30 years of service to New Shiloh Baptist Church on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City. Below, the community comes out to express its thanks. A photo gallery from the event is attached to this story at
. PressofAC.com
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church. Rev.Flo Alexander was getting the crowd worked up with a cheer.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.