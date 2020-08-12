You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 UPDATES: State officials schedule 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday

3 new states, DC, Puerto Rico added to NJ travel advisory

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced that $15 million in federal funding has been made available to small businesses struggling from the coronavirus outbreak.

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Education Interim Commissioner Kevin Dehmer.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,700 cases with 241 deaths and 2,141 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,014 cases with 82 deaths and 886 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,883 cases with 146 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

