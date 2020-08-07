You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 UPDATES: State officials schedule 1 p.m. briefing Friday

Murphy: Schools miss $1B in state funds without federal help

FILE- In this April 25, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his daily press briefing at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. New Jersey's schools could lose out on $1 billion in state funding unless the federal government comes through with more aid, Murphy said Wednesday, July 22, 2020, as he criticized the latest proposal from Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP)

 Chris Pedota

State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,624 cases with 241 deaths and 2,018 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,001 cases with 82 deaths and 843 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,826 cases with 146 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

What is your school district's reopening plan?

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

