There were no coronovirus-related deaths reported over the weekend in either Atlantic or Cape May counties.

Atlantic County announced Sunday a third consecutive day without a death from COVID-19. Cape May County last reported a COVID-related death Friday.

Health officials in Atlantic County said 13 more residents tested positive, bringing the county's total to 3,230. As of Sunday, 1,819 cases have been cleared as recovered. Countywide deaths remain at 224.

The new positives were of six males and seven females who ranged in age from 8 to 71. Pleasantville saw the most new cases with five, two in both Hamilton Township and Ventnor, and one each in Buena, Margate, Mullica Township and Northfield.

Atlantic County has tested 2,300 residents, 78.3% of those tests were negative. Tuesday is the next test date but all appointment slots are filled barring any cancellations. July 28 is the next available testing day and appointments can be made online at: www.aclink.org.

Cape May County health officials reported Sunday eight additional resident cases of COVID. There have been a total of 902 positive cases and 24 coronavirus-related deaths in Cape May County.

Five new cases were reported from Middle Township, two from Upper Township and one from Woodbine.

Additionally, six new cases reported by nonresidents were announced Sunday, for a total of 138. Two new nonresident cases were reported from both Avalon and Stone Harbor, while North Wildwood and Ocean City each had one.

The state is reporting 3,076 cases for Cumberland County with 141 deaths.

