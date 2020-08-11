COVID-19 UPDATES: No briefing with state officials Tuesday

FILE- In this April 25, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during his daily press briefing at the the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. Murphy signed legislation on Thursday, July 16, 2020, authorizing nearly $10 billion in debt to plug budget holes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, but Republicans sued him, arguing the bill runs afoul of the state constitution. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File)
There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,674 cases with 241 deaths and 2,141 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1012 cases with 82 deaths and 886 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,870 cases with 146 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
PHOTOS of Wildwood Catholic’s Socially Distant Sidewalk Chalk Festival
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.