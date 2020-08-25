COVID-19 UPDATES: No briefing with state officials Tuesday

There is no briefing with state officials Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,896 cases with 243 deaths and 2,423 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,080 cases with 85 deaths. Cumberland County has reported 3,019 cases with 147 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
