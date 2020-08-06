COVID-19 UPDATES: No briefing with state officials Thursday

In a letter to residents Wednesday, Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel shared updates on the spread of COVID-19 in the township.
"As of this past Monday, the county had 80 active cases of the coronavirus with 15 being in Lower Township," he said. "Please continue to social distance and wear a mask outside if you are unable to social distance, we all care about each other and don’t want to spread the virus."
The township hosted its first free concert at the Ferry terminal last week, which Sippel called a "huge success," according to the letter. Concerts are scheduled for every Wednesday throughout the month of August, and officials started a youth outdoor basketball league.
"It was nice to see the kids having fun and interacting with one another," he said.
Officials also recently completed the infrastructure project with road and utility improvement on Roseanne Avenue in North Cape May, according to the letter.
"I would like to thank the residents for your patience as we worked through many obstacles," Sippel said. "We are also nearing completion of the safety project in Schellenger”s Landing. At our last council meeting council approved a resolution to apply for open space money from the County to improve recreation within the township."
"For a township with over 20,000-year-round residents which likely doubles this time of year our infection rate of the virus is low," he continued. "We must keep it low to protect everyone, thank you again for following the protocols of the health care professionals. God bless everyone and please stay safe."
This is no scheduled briefing Thursday with state officials to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,613 cases with 241 deaths and 2,018 residents cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 999 cases with 82 deaths and 828 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,810 cases with 146 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
